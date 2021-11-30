Walla Walla High School’s boys basketball team successfully opened its 2021-22 season Tuesday night, Nov. 30, with a 72-37 victory over Moses Lake in the Blue Devil gym.
Diego Jaques scored a game-high 23 points for Wa-Hi including 15 in a second half in which the Blue Devils outscored the visiting Chiefs 45-19.
Jaques and Camden McCollaugh tallied eight points and two 3-point field goals apiece in the first quarter as Wa-Hi fashioned an 18-7 lead.
The Blue Devils’ advantage swelled to 17 points, 27-10, early in the second quarter before Moses Lake rallied to within nine, 27-18, at halftime.
Jaques keyed a 19-7 Blue Devil surge in the third quarter with nine points. McCollaugh and Dillon Wasser, after a scoreless first half, added four points each.
Wa-Hi busted loose for 26 points in the final period. Trenton Walters came off the bench to score nine points on three treys while Jaques and Wasser contributed six and five points, respectively.
Tuesday’s match-up was the first between the two teams since a 2017-18 season opener in Moses Lake that the Blue Devils won 68-62.
The last time Wa-Hi and Moses Lake played in the Blue Devil gym was in December 2016. Wa-Hi won that one 64-56.
Wa-Hi hosts Greater Spokane League powerhouse Central Valley on Friday night at 7:30.
