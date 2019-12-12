Walla Walla High School's boys wrestling opened Mid-Columbia Conference play on Thursday, and suffered a 49-30 dual meet loss to Kamiakin.
Both teams did not have a 106-pound entry, bringing both teams to six points apiece headed into the first match.
Freshman Kason Fortune started the Blue Devils off with a pin of Kamiakin's Jacob Sagaser at 113 pounds in 1:48 to claim six points, and Wa-Hi senior Ruben Lozano-Fuentes at 120 pounds then claimed three points win an 18-12 decision over Pablo Nicasio.
Blue Devil freshman Drew Humphrey then dropped a decision to Kamiakin's Austin Hayward at 126 pounds to bring the team score to 15-9 Wa-Hi.
Senior Camerin Henzel had a rough time against the Braves' Guillermo Ramirez in the 132-pound class on Thursday night, dropping a 13-1 on decision.
Sophomore Donny Birdwell, Jr. claimed another six points for Wa-Hi on a pin in 3:43.
Kamiakin got six points of its own as the Braves closed Wa-Hi's lead to 21-19 with a pin, but Blue Devil junior Alejandro Mata earned another three points for Wa-Hi on a 7-0 decision.
The Braves' Joel Chavez then pinned the Blue Devils' Tanner Siller in 1:28 before Jakob Humphrey won with the fastest pin of the night of 58 seconds, and Wa-Hi lead was 30-25.
A late substitution, Wa-Hi sophomore Matthew Anonsen-Gradwohl made it into the second round of the 152-pound match before being pinned 2:38 into it.
Kamiakin got another 12 points on two forfeit rounds for Wa-Hi, and Blue Devil junior Omar Cruz lost in the final match of the evening as he was pinned in 3:08, bringing Kamiakin the win at 49-30.
"It's a long season," Wa-Hi coach Jacob Butenhoff said. "We can make some adjustments and make some fixes. We've just got to keep getting better with technique, and we'll be there."
The Blue Devil boys now go to Central Valley High School in Spokane on Friday to kick off the two-day Inland Empire Tournament. The first matches start at 4 p.m. today, and 10 a.m. on Saturday.