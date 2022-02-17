SPOKANE — Walla Walla High School’s boys basketball team had its 2021-22 season ended on Thursday night, Feb. 17.
Wa-Hi dropped a 77-59, loser-out decision to Mead in Class 3A District 8 action at East Valley High School.
Panthers’ guard Zack Reighard scored a game-high 30 points as Mead improved to 12-11 on the season.
The Panthers will play for the District’s No. 3 seed into further postseason competition Saturday at noon in the Spokane Arena.
Senior guards Diego Jaques and Dillon Wasser led the Blue Devils with 22 and 16 points, respectively.
Jaques, who eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau for his career with a 34-point performance on Tuesday night against North Central, ended his Wa-Hi varsity run with 1,031 points.
The Blue Devils’ season concluded with an 11-12 mark.
Reighard netted 14 first-quarter points including four makes from 3-point range.
Mead led 24-15 after one period.
The Panthers inched their lead to 10, 40-30, by halftime despite two treys from Wa-Hi’s Ken Higgins and a combined nine points from Jaques and Wasser.
Wa-Hi tried to fight back in the third quarter. Jaques and Eddie Vu scored five points apiece and Wasser produced four.
But both teams recorded 14 points in the period and Mead took a 54-44 advantage to the final quarter.
An 11-of-12 Panther showing from the free throw line in the fourth quarter ended any hopes of a Blue Devil resurgence.
Thursday’s game was the last for Wa-Hi seniors Wasser, Jaques, Vu, Trenton Walters, and Camden McCollaugh.
