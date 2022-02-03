SPOKANE — Walla Walla High School's boys basketball team gave Greater Spokane League powerhouse Ferris all it could handle in non-conference action on Thursday night, Feb. 3.
But the Saxons outpointed the Blue Devils 31-20 in the second half and emerged victorious, 66-58.
Ferris improved to 12-5 overall. Wa-Hi now sits at 8-10.
Blue Devil guards Dillon Wasser and Diego Jaques helped stake the visitors to a 21-13 lead after one quarter with nine and eight points, respectively.
Wasser and Jaques made three shots apiece and combined for three 3-pointers in the period.
Jaques went ballistic in the second quarter with 11 points including a trio of treys.
But Ferris cut into Wa-Hi's lead and trailed just 38-35 at halftime.
The Blue Devils sank just four field goals in the third quarter and the Saxons edged past their gallant opponent to lead 48-47 going to the fourth quarter.
Guard Dylan Scaife led a fourth-quarter Ferris charge with nine points that tipped the balance of the game in the home team's favor for keeps.
Jaques scored 24 points and Wasser added 19 for Wa-Hi.
The Blue Devils host Hermiston on Saturday.
