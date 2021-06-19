Guard Diego Jaques and forward Michael Cornia tallied a combined 51 points Friday night, June 18, as the Walla Walla High School boys basketball team posted a 79-65 victory over Richland in a Mid-Columbia Conference tournament semifinal game in the Wa-Hi gym.
The Blue Devils took a 13-2 record into Saturday's championship game at Kamiakin.
Jaques scored 26 points on Friday, 13 in the third quarter, and Cornia added 25 - 11 of which were realized in period two.
The Blue Devils and Bombers chalked up six field goals apiece in the first quarter. Wa-Hi held an 18-16 edge after eight minutes.
Cornia, who averaged 16.5 points per game in two regular-season tussles with Richland, brought his point total for the contest to 17 after his second-quarter barrage that helped the home team maintain its slim advantage.
The Blue Devils led 37-35 at the break.
"Michael played great in the second quarter," Wa-Hi coach Adam Berg said. "We had to find ways to get him the ball in the right spots and from there, he just attacked the basket."
Jaques made his presence felt with a trio of 3-point baskets in the third quarter.
"Diego was huge in the third," Berg said. "It seemed like we just couldn't quite get things going and he stepped up."
Wa-Hi increased its lead to 54-44 late in the period before the Bombers closed to within three, 58-55, heading into the final frame.
The Blue Devils put their stubborn opponent away by outscoring them 21-10 in the last eight minutes.
"The fourth quarter was really about getting back to our game plan," Berg said. "We wanted to attack the paint and find a teammate on offense or draw fouls, which worked.
"On defense, we know close games are won with stops on the defensive end and our guys played with a little more urgency to get those stops and it worked out for us," Berg said.
Camden McCollaugh contributed 12 points in a starting role for the Blue Devils. Fellow starters Dillon Wasser and Jacob Coram scratched the periphery of double figures with eight and seven points, respectively.