Walla Walla High's fastpitch team clicked on all cylinders, as Lauryn Bergevin's triple scored Kylie Kemp with the game-winning run in a 4-3 Mid-Columbia Conference win over Kamiakin at Murr Sports Park on Tuesday, March 22.
"Wow, what a game!" Blue Devils coach Arch McKie said.
Wa-Hi opened scoring with a first-inning run, with the Braves tying it up in the top of the third, only to watch the Blue Devils regain the lead in the bottom of the inning to make it 2-1.
Kamiakin again tied it up in the fourth, with Wa-Hi taking a 3-2 led in the sixth.
The Braves tied it once again in the top of the seventh, to set up the Blue Devils' game-winner in the bottom of the inning.
Tallulah Sickels pitched the complete-game in the circle for Wa-Hi, striking out six, with Kamiakin's Maggie O'Leary going six innings and punching out nine Blue Devils.
"Two first-class pitchers that were flat bringing it today," McHie said. "Maggie O'Leary and Taullah will be pitching together as teammates next fall at Lewis and Clark College in Portland, and after today's game you can see why they were both recruited to play at the next level.
"This was one of those tough, grind-it-out games where you needed to put the ball in play and make things happen," he said. "We had a few uncharacteristic mistakes that, in the past, we may have let get into our heads a little, but today, we put them behind us and kept up the intensity.
"Today was about effort in all the right places," McHie continued. "The little parts of the game that added up to a win. As our leadoff hitter, Lauryn did her job and got on base when we needed her to.
"Sara Justice made the sacrifice bunt and turned it into a hustle hit. Kaitline (Chapman) crushed a mistake pitch and made them pay for it. Alizaeya (Salcedo) put the ball in play every time she was up and kept the batting order moving.
"Sidney (McCauley) had a line-drive catch and tag-out for a double play at third that ended a scoring threat, with Anna (Delarosa) backing up third and preventing a run from scoring," McHie said. "Tea (Hamm) backing up first and being positioned to make the play. Logan (Hamm) had two stolen bases and scored on a passed ball.
"Kylie had a perfect push bunt that allowed Lauryn to get her home with the winning triple. (Catcher) Raquelle (Justice) did not allow a single pitch to get behind her. Tallulah getting the K's when we needed them most. All the little things that earned us a hard-fought W tonight.
Both coach (Jason) Posltlewait and myself really emphasized the team win tonight," he said. "There are things we can work on and we will continue to get better.
"It was a great atmosphere at Murr today, with the boys playing at the same time. Our fans were in it right from the first pitch. It was a great day to be a Blue Devil."
Wa-Hi next goes to Kennewick for a twin bill on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.