Walla Walla High School’s Jacob Coram drained a 3-ball 10 seconds into season opening boys basketball action here Tuesday.
The seniorless Sunnyside Grizzlies never recovered.
The Blue Devils continued to fire and connect from beyond the arc and overwhelmed the Grizzlies 72-52.
“It was a good start,” first-year Blue Devil coach Adam Berg said. “Happy with the effort our guys put out.”
The Blue Devils hit four-of-seven treys, with Coram draining two, and Diego Jaques and Dillon Wasser hitting one each, and raced to a 22-7 lead after one.
“After the first few minutes, I told Gary (assistant coach Peasley) that we were going to shoot a lot of 3’s,” Berg added. “They were trying to take anybody that tried to post up away.
“That made it so we could get the 3-ball off.”
The Blue Devils and Grizzlies kept firing from 3-point land in the second.
The Grizzlies hit only two-of-seven, while the Blue Devils hit four-of-eight.
Wa-Hi, behind that eight-of-15 shooting from downtown for the half, went to intermission with an insurmountable 39-14 lead.
Wa-Hi got four treys from three different players, Hunter Polley, Wasser with two, and Robert Watson.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devil defense limited the Grizzlies to four-of-24 shooting from the field over the first 16 minutes.
“We search for shots in the paint and on the 3,” Berg remarked afterward. “They (the Grizzlies) were trying to front and cover the backside (down low), so the 3 was what presented itself today.
“We have a lot of good shooters who like to share the ball, and today we knocked down some shots.”
The start of the third and fourth quarters were the only down spots for Wa-Hi.
The Grizzlies scored the first four points of the third and hit two treys to open the fourth.
Dylan Ashbeck woke up Wa-Hi in the third with a drive down the lane for the Blue Devil first score of the second half and to open a 41-18 lead with 6:45 left in the third.
Jaques, off a Brandon Smith feed, got the Blue Devils back on track with a trey to answer the Grizzlie fourth period start and keep Wa-Hi comfortably ahead at 61-39 with 6:10 to play.
The Blue Devils shot five-of-10 the rest of the way to produce the 72-52 win.
Four Blue Devils, Ashbeck with 10, Wasser with 12, Jaques with 15, and Coram with 17, finished in double digits.
Daniel Singleterry led all scorers with 19 for the Grizzlies.
The Blue Devils had five players hit treys and finished 50 percent, 13-of-26, from beyond the arc.
“We’ve got a good group in the locker room,” Berg added. “We’ve still got a long ways to go. We’ll use the extra practices until Pasco to sharpen things.”
Berg returns to his old stomping grounds in Pasco on Saturday Dec. 14 as the Blue Devils open Mid-Columbia Conference play with a battle with the Bulldogs.
“It will be good to go back and see some of the guys that were on the staff when I was there,” Berg said. “Pasco will be a better team this year and will be a tough challenge.”
Blue Devils 72, Grizzlies 52
SUNNYSIDE (52) — Isquierdo, Escamilla 3, Copeland 13, Ramos 5, Navarro 3, Sigleterry 19, Delgado 5, Beeman 2. Maldonado 2, Gonzalez. Totals 16 10-13 52.
WALLA WALLA (72) — Ashbeck 10, Wik, Cornia 6, Wasser 12, Jaques 15, Polley 3, Watson 5, Coram 17, Smith, Nielson 4. Totals 27 5-7 72.
Sunnyside 7 7 19 19 — 52
Walla Walla 27 10 20 15 — 72
3-point goals — Sun 10 (Singleterry 3, Copeland 3), WW 13 (Wasser 4, Coram 4). Total fouls-Sun 14, WW 17. Fouled out-none. Rebounds-Sun 24 (Copeland 6, Navarro 6), WW 39 (Coram 9). Turnovers-Sun 13, WW 18. Assists-Sun 7 (Isquierdo 2, Copeland 2, Singleterry 2), WW 13 (Smith 4).