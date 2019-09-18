Addie Baker led the way at the net with seven kills Tuesday night as Wa-Hi swept away Pasco 25-12, 25-3, 25-13 in a Mid-Columbia Conference prep volleyball mismatch in the Blue Devils gym.

Baker, a 5-foot-11 junior right-side hitter, added two blocks to her stat line while 6-1 senior middle blocker Hannah Hair scored six kills, four blocks and one serving ace. Monica Miller, the Blue Devils senior setter, put up a team-high 16 assists to go with six digs.

Senior Sarah Wilson and sophomore Mya Wood led the Blue Devils with seven digs each, and sophomore Jade Llaoa posted a team-high six aces. Another sophomore, Becky Merca, was credited with 11 assists and four aces.

“We played a clean game tonight,” Wa-Hi coach Tracy Rotert said. “We executed what we wanted to, and we worked on a lot of different combinations.”

The victory was the fourth of the season in as many outings for Wa-Hi, which sits atop the MCC’s Class 4A standings. Pasco tumbled to 0-3 and is in last place.

The Blue Devils won’t see action again until next Tuesday when they entertain the Southridge Suns, who are 0-3 on the season after a straight-set loss at Richland Tuesday and reside in last place in the MCC’s Class 3A standings. Southridge hosts Hanford on Thursday.

Pasco is at home vs. Hermiston on Thursday.

