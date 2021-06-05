KENNEWICK — The Walla Walla High School girls basketball team dropped two Mid-Columbia Conference games over the weekend.
Wa-Hi lost at Southridge, 42-29, on Saturday, June 5, after losing at home to Richland, 68-29, on Friday.
Cami Martin led the Blue Devils with 14 points on Saturday. She was the lone Wa-Hi player to reach double figures.
The Suns led Saturday’s game 10-0 until the Blue Devils’ Carly Martin drained a 3-point corner jumper before the first-quarter buzzer sounded.
Wa-Hi limited Southridge to eight points in the second quarter, but managed just six itself and trailed 18-9 at halftime.
The Suns outpointed Wa-Hi 14-12 in the third quarter and 10-8 in the fourth to produced the final 13-point margin.
The Blue Devils host Kennewick on Tuesday.