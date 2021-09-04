Walla Walla High School’s football program got its fall 2021 varsity season off to a strong start here Friday, Sept. 3, at Borleske Stadium, challenging a highly rated Kennewick team for four quarters.
Only a couple of plays proved the difference, enabling the visiting Lions to escape with 23-7 victory.
Blue Devils coach Greg Lupfer commended his team.
“Overall, I’ll tell you what, Kennewick’s players are walking off the field really tired and beat up,” he said. “That, to me, is huge. It shows that we played physical football. Kennewick is ranked No. 3 in the state, and we gave them everything they can handle, so I’m extremely proud of our guys. I’m not happy we lost, but I am happy with some things we did well. We’ve just got to put a couple more things together.”
Back in action for a traditional fall season — the 2020-21 Blue Devils could only play a quick four-game slate last spring, going 2-2, after the COVID-19 pandemic had suspended most of the sports world — Wa-Hi came out strong, with Kennewick prevailing only a few times.
The Lions had to punt on three of their four drives in the first half, the lone exception was a 55-yard scoring pass late in the opening quarter.
Kennewick later upped its lead to 16-0 midway through the third quarter when the snap on a Wa-Hi punt from its own 20-yard line sailed overhead and was recovered by the Lions in the end zone.
The final toll, which came with about eight minutes left in the game after the first Blue Devils touchdown of the season (a thundering 11-yard scoring run by tail back Jake Humphrey that got them back to within 16-7), was another long scoring pass that threaded the Wa-Hi defensive secondary.
Kennewick mustered little else, besides limiting the Wa-Hi offense to its one score.
“We make four plays, either on offense or defense, and I think it’s a different outcome,” Lupfer said. “We’ve got things we still need to work on. We’re running a brand new offense, so we wanted to keep it really basic and not put too much in just so we knew who we were blocking all the time. That was the main thing.”
Lupfer came away optimistic his team will have a successful season.
The next test will be Friday, Sept. 10, at Pasco.
“We’ve just got to keep working hard, stay the course, make sure we communicate, stick together as a family, and we’ll win,” Lupfer said. “We’re going to win a lot of games this year. We’re good on defense, we’re good on offense. We’ve just got make sure we solidify a couple things within our package, and we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”