Walla Walla High School’s Eric Hisaw was named the 2022 state Coach of the Year for boys track and field, U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced Wednesday, July 20.
Hisaw had already won the award in 2019.
Each time, the Wa-Hi boys had won state championships as a team.
In between, while the COVID-19 pandemic limited high school athletics, the USTFCCCA did not select a state-by-state Coach of the Year.
Hisaw has been coaching Wa-Hi track since 2000, but the level of athleticism and talent he and his staff has had to work with last few years has been phenomenal.
The 2019 championship featured victories in individual events by Jared McAlvey (300 hurdles) and Patrick Utschinski (discus), and this year saw Dash Sirmon besting both long jump and javelin.
Meanwhile, other Wa-Hi boys placing close to the top contributed points critical to the team score each time.
“We’re blessed with some really talented kids right now,” Hisaw said. “It makes you look pretty good as coaches, I’m not going to lie.
“Two years ago in 2020, when it got cancelled, the boys would have been in another dogfight for the state title — and the girls also would have been in the top three.
“Last year, the girls would have won it — it’s not even a question — and the boys would have been in the top two or three again.”
This year marks the seventh since 2014, excluding two seasons marred by the pandemic, in which USTFCCCA has honored one boys coach and one girls coach from each of the 50 states as well as Washington, D.C.
Winners are selected for their successes during the season, as determined by a nationwide committee.
Among the factors taken into consideration were team score and placement at the state championships, margin of victory, performance against rankings if available, individual championships, and how their teams’ performances stacked up to previous years (e.g. first title in school history, consecutive titles, etc.).
Each honoree receives a trophy from the USTFCCCA recognizing their achievements.
The winners from each state are also in consideration for the association’s National High School Track & Field Coach of the Year award.
One boys coach and one girls coach from among all the states will be selected by a panel of experts and be announced next month as the national winners.
