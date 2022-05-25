The Walla Walla Valley is to be well represented Thursday through Saturday, May 26-28, at the Washington state high school track and field championships, which are going on for the first time in three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
State championships this week are in two locations — Tacoma hosting the larger Class 4A, 3A and 2A schools while Cheney has 1A, 2B and 1B — after a two-year hiatus during COVID.
3A: Walla Walla High School
Walla Walla High School has a total of 20 boys and girls who qualified to be in Tacoma for the Class 3A meet this year, all together competing in 18 different events at the Mount Tahoma High facilities.
“We’ve been waiting for three years,” Blue Devils coach Eric Hisaw said. “You feel just so good for the kids. It’s back to some normalcy, and it’s just nice to be able to go across the mountains and have a chance to perform really well.”
The last time state championships were held, Wa-Hi was still a 4A school — and its boys wound up with the best team score as they edged host Tahoma, 50-47.
Dash Sirmon was pivotal to their title victory, placing sixth for the Blue Devils in javelin, as a freshman three years ago.
“Dash was a huge part of it because he got sixth and gave us three points, and we won by three points, even though we have a lot of big moments in other events,” Hisaw said.
Now a senior, Sirmon returns to wrap up a stellar final season that has seen him break school records in both javelin and long jump.
Athletic.net ranked his javelin throws first in the country for much of this season.
Sirmon will be competing in javelin at state this year along with Wa-Hi teammate Logan Ashbeck, who beat the qualifying distance while placing fourth at districts.
Same goes for Diego Jacquez, who also qualified for the long jump event.
Qualifying marks added discus as a third event for Sirmon at state.
“It’s been a long time,” Sirmon said. “I’m just really excited that we have this opportunity to get to go this year. I’ve missed out the last two years, sophomore year and junior year, so I’m just really excited.”
Sirmon, Ashbeck and Jacquez are among the nine Wa-Hi boys at state for 10 events on the heels of their team victory at districts.
Brody Hartley is also competing for the Wa-Hi boys in three events as a district champ in the 800-meter race, the 1,600 and the 3,200.
Other qualifiers for the Wa-Hi boys include Caleb Morehead in the 400, Jake Hisaw in the 300 hurdles, Dane Gardea in the high jump, and their 4x100 relay.
Sirmon, Jacquez, Morehead and Gardea as well as Isaiah Roberson and Aaren Lindsey are possible Blue Devils relay runners in a mix that includes alternates.
“We’re blessed with some really talented kids right now,” coach Hisaw said. “It makes you look pretty good as coaches, I’m not going to lie. We go all in for the league title during the year. But when we get to the postseason, it’s all about the kids.”
Another pair of 2019 Wa-Hi freshmen back at state are on the girls team with Jenna Huntsman and Sariah Hepworth, who three years ago both ran in a 4x400 relay that placed seventh.
This year, they are two of 11 girls from Wa-Hi in eight events at state.
“Jenna is telling us, ‘I just remember being scared because I was a freshman,’” coach Hisaw said. “It’s almost like it’s been so long ago that we don’t remember it. That’s why we try to get to the Oregon Relays and get in those big moments, so the kids aren’t in awe when they get to state because they’ve been in those spots before.
“But, yeah, it’s been a long dang time.”
Huntsman returns after winning district titles in both the long jump and the 4x100 with Jailyn Davenport, Cami Martin and Ashlyn Nielsen. The Blue Devils also had Whitney Griffith and Talia Billingsley as possibilities for the relay at state.
The 100 hurdles is another event for Huntsman at state after she finished second at districts.
Hepworth returns to state in the 4x400 mix along with Davenport, Billingsley, Carly Martin, Ava Nelson and Sonora Arevalo.
Carly Martin, Nelson, Nielson and Davenport also set a new school record in the 4x200 while winning a district title. Cami Martin and Billingsley are other possibilities at state.
Crystal Kelly is at state as a district champion javelin thrower, and the Wa-Hi girls also have Billingsley for the 300 hurdles, as well as Carly Martin for the 400.
“Two years ago in 2020, when it got cancelled, the boys would have been in another dogfight for the state title — and the girls also would have been in the top three,” coach Hisaw said. “Last year, the girls would have won it. It’s not even a question. And the boys would have been in the top two or three again.
“This year, the boys have got a chance to be in the top two or three again — and maybe win it. The girls have got a chance to be in the top six, top eight. It’s nice for them to have a chance to go do what they can do, and have a chance to be on the big stage finally.”
State comes with several of the Blue Devils having already achieved new personal bests or broken school records.
But they have also paced themselves to go out strong.
“I had some big throws earlier on in this season, but I’m feeling good right now,” Sirmon said. “I’m just excited.”
1A: College Place
Same goes for the other Walla Walla Valley kids competing in Cheney at the Eastern Washington University facilities.
College Place High School has seven boys at state for seven events of the 1A championships.
Joshua Courtney and Jio Herrera are both running the 800 for the Hawks, and Courtney is also in the 3,200, while Eli Durand has the 100 hurdles, and Jose Martinez throws shot put.
Courtney, Herrera and Durand are also there to possibly run the 4x400 relay as could Derek Jones, Tyler Arlington and Zeke Durand.
Meanwhile, there are 10 girls from College Place at state for seven 1A events.
Mya Adams is the long jump and the high jump, Emma Darnold runs the 100, Lillian White has discus, Morgan Hafen javelin, and Lauren Green has the 300 hurdles.
Darnold is also a possible 4x400 runner along with Katherine Prince, Chloe Svilich, Menara Toomey, Viakny Amparo and Alexis Fadness.
2B: Walla Walla Valley Academy
Walla Walla Valley Academy has two boys at Cheney for the 2B championships, with Travis Lyford running the 400 and Gonzi Schimpf throwing javelin.
Walla Walla also had two girls competing in five events.
Makiah Stepper is at state for the 100 hurdles, the long jump, the triple jump and pole vault, while teammate Clara Scully throws javelin.
1B: DeSales, Pomeroy, Prescott
Meanwhile, the 1B championships feature dozens of competitors from DeSales and Pomeroy along with Salvador Ayala representing Prescott in the boys 100 hurdles.
Pomeroy teammates Tyler Slaybaugh, Colton Slaybaugh and Sidney Bales are all out for the boys 100, as is DeSales senior Jason Bingham.
DeSales also has Levi Bingham in the 800, and Jadon Bingham in javelin.
The 200 is another event for Bales as is the 4x100 relay with Pomeroy teammates Tyler Slaybaugh, Colton Slaybaugh, Braedon Fruh, Trevin Walton and Tyler Matheny.
Pomeroy also has a 1,600 relay mix with Tyler Slaybaugh, Fruh and Walton as well as Kyzer Herres, Josh Kepner and Levi Bowen.
Troy Steel will throw shot put for Pomeroy, and pole vault features Tyler Slaybaugh, Colton Slaybaugh, Bales, Fruh and Tyler Bagby.
The 1B girls championships are also loaded with DeSales and Pomeroy kids.
Emmalyne Jimenez runs the 200 and the 800 for DeSales along with teammate Sarah Auth in the 1,600 while Izzie Parker has the 400, and Heidi Scott had the 300 hurdles.
Jimenez, Parker, Auth and Scott are also in the 4x200 lineup along with Helen Hellberg-Wilson and Regina Nelson.
Long jump is another event with Nelson, and teammate Morgan Thomas discus while Raelin Borley represents Pomeroy in javelin.
Shot put features both Thomas and Borley.
The 4x400 includes both DeSales (Parker, Scott, Auth, Nelson, Hellberg-Wilson and Lian Skaarup) and Pomeroy (Beth Zimmerman, Katie Boyer, Michealle Debord, Halie Brewer, Atalya Mitchell and Sophia Phelps).
Boyer is also competing in pole vault as well as the 4x100 with Zimmerman, Debord, Brewer, Mitchell and Phelps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.