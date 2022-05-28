Victories by Walla Walla Valley high school boys and girls May 26-28 highlighted every day of the state championship meets.
Walla Walla High School senior Dash Sirmon, DeSales Catholic High School junior Emmalyne Jimenez and teammate Morgan Thomas each won multiple events, but there was more.
Action started Friday as both Sirmon and Jimenez each became a state champion to highlight first-day action at the final meets of the 2022 season.
Sirmon bested the 3A boys long jump in Tacoma at Mount Tahoma High School with his jump of 23 feet and 0.75 inches. He was about six inches beyond Justin Sands, of Mead, in second place, while Wa-Hi teammate Diego Jacquez placed 16th out of 21.
Wa-Hi also had junior Brody Hartley placing fourth in the boys 1,600 meters with a personal-best time of 4:10.31.
Over in Cheney at Eastern Washington University with 1A, 2B and 1B schools, Jimenez bested the 1B girls 1,600-meter race by completing the four-lap run in a personal record five minutes and 26.79 seconds.
She beat the runner-up, Clare Kondrat, of Pope John Paul 2, by almost six seconds.
“Emmalyne has a big weekend ahead of her and started things off executing her race plan perfectly,” DeSales coach Bowe Ebding said.
DeSales also had Sarah Auth running the girls 1,600, and she placed seventh with a 5:57.24, while in the 1B girls long jump, teammate Regina Nelson placed eighth out of 12.
The 1A girls high jump had College Place junior Mya Adams placing 10th out of 16, and the 2B girls triple jump featured Walla Walla Valley Academy junior Makiah Stepper placing eighth of out 16.
Meanwhile, the 1A boys 1,600 had College Place senior Joshua Courtney placing 12th out of 17.
All other action Thursday was preliminary heats.
“Heidi Scott punched her ticket through to Saturday’s finals in the 300 hurdles with a new PR,” Edbing said. “This group has some exciting opportunities in front of them, and it will be exciting to see what the rest of the weekend brings.”
Back at it Friday, Sirmon won his second state championship in as many days for Walla Walla High School, besting the 3A boys javelin while teammate Dane Gardea topped the high jump, and Morgan Thomas was victorious for DeSales in the 1B girls shot put a day after teammate Emmalyne Jimenez topped their 1,600-meter track race.
Second day action featured Sirmon triumphant once again for Walla Walla High School at the meet in Tacoma with 3A schools, besting its boys javelin event with a record-breaking throw that cleared 216 feet and three inches.
His javelin throw Friday not only went almost 25 feet farther than that of Yelm sophomore Brayden Platt in second place, but also beat their previous state championship record of 211-00 by Bellevue High’s Robert Hintz in 2009.
Yet it wasn’t a personal record, which remained the 219-04 that Sirmon threw earlier this year at the April 28 meet in Walla Walla.
However, teammate Logan Ashbeck did set a new personal record in the same event and placed third in the 3A boys javelin with his 182-01.
Gardea gave the Blue Devils their third state title with his victory in high jump, matching his personal record at 6-04.
Meanwhile, over in Cheney at the meet of smaller schools, Thomas became the second DeSales girl in as many days to win a state title when she bested 1B girls shot put with her throw of 35-07.25. She beat a PR by the runnerup from Odessa, Katherine Burnette, by more than a foot and a half.
Third place in the 1B girls shot put went to Raelin Borley, of Pomeroy, with her 33-09.
Pomeroy also had Katie Boyer placed third in the 1B girls pole vault.
The 1B boys javelin had DeSales senior Jadon Bingham placing third while Pomeroy senior Troy Steele was sixth.
In the 2B championships, Walla Walla Valley Academy sophomore Clara Scully placed fourth in girls javelin with her personal record 109-06.
Cheney was also the sight of the 1A meet with College Place junior Mya Adams placing seventh in the girls long jump.
All track races Friday were preliminary heats.
The season concluded Saturday with several more victories by Walla Walla Valley kids.
Jimenez won two more events for DeSales with her victories in both the 200 and the 800 while Thomas added another in discus, and Pomeroy senior Colton Slaybaugh topped the 1B boys pole vault.
Not all results were available at press time. See the U-B sports website, union-bulletin.com/sports for the complete story.
The Wa-Hi boys had a pair of second-place finishes Saturday in Tacoma with the 4x100 relay team as well as Brody Hartley in the 800.
Hartley also placed third in the 3,200 while Sirmon was sixth in discus.
The Wa-Hi girls had Crystal Kelly place third in javelin, their 4x200 relay was third, their 4x100 was seventh, and Jennifer Huntsman was 18th in the long jump.
Meanwhile, in Cheney, the Pomeroy boys dominated 1B boys pole vault with a victorious Colton Slaybaugh followed by teammates Sidney Bales (third place), Braedon Fruh (seventh), Tyler Bagby (eighth) and Tyler Slaybaugh (11th).
The Pomeroy boys also placed third in the 4x100, and the individual 100 had Bales place third with Tyler Slaybaugh seventh while Steele was 10th in shot put.
In the 1B girls events, the DeSales relay was fourth in the 4x200 while Borley placed fifth for Pomeroy in javelin and Heidi Scott was seventh for DeSales in the 300 hurdles.
