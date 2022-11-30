Wrestling mats around the Walla Walla Valley have been unrolled inside high school gymnasiums for the 2022-23 season.
Walla Walla High School, McLoughlin High, College Place High, Dayton and Pomeroy all have teams excited to develop their skills and compete in various meets and tournaments throughout the winter.
Walla Walla High School
The Blue Devils have boys and girls out in force this season.
Their seasons begin Thursday, Dec. 1, when they host Kamiakin for a Mid-Columbia Conference dual meet scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
"We are young, eager to learn, and a group of hard workers," Blue Devils coach Jake Butenhoff said. "They have already displayed our program's core covenants of Devil-style wrestling: toughness, resilience, family.
"The majority of these guys and girls have trained and wrestled year-round, crushing and consistently developing new goals."
The boys feature seniors Mateo Caso around the 145- and 152-pound weight class, Jacob Dickinson between 132-138, Victor Lopez Salazar 195-220, and John Smith among the 285 heavyweights.
Juniors include Carter O'Dell at 152-60, Ricky Lozano 120-26, Caleb Milligan 132-38, Treyton Sams 145-52, and Ethan Kregger 195-220.
The roster also has 13 sophomores, with Bartolo Gonzalez 106, Julian Guzman 106-13, Elijah Bauer at 113-120, Joseph West 126-32, Jacob Segovia 132-38, Lenin De La Luz 138, Daniel Feria 138, Diego Caso at 145, Gabriel Martinez 160-70, Aidan Neher 160-70, Dalan Adam 182-95, Kyle Mauch 220-85, and Elijah Wilson 220-85.
More young talent includes 10 freshmen, with Adam Bauer at 113, Caedmon Brennan 120, Felix Hernandez 126, Gabriel Cox 126-32, Kiernan Masuhud 132-38, Kaiden Taylor-McCroskey 132-38, Cassius Garza 145-52, Hunter Williams 124-52, Ryan Oblisk 152-60, and Francis Healy 195-220.
Meanwhile, the Wa-Hi girls team has senior Emilie Lawrence between the 155- and 170-pound weight classes, sophomore Alexa Kemp at 130-35 and five freshmen, with Alisson Rojas 120-25, Kylie Whitaker 125-30, Brooklyn Quigg 135-40, Sabrina Malcolm 140-45, and Ariel Amaro 145-55.
A blend of talent and experience exists on both the boys and girls rosters.
Mateo Caso finished last season third at the state 145-pound championship tournament, winning four of his five matches, while O'Dell pinned two of his opponents in 152.
"The boys are led this year by senior Mateo Caso, who's ranked No. 2 in the state for 3A, and Carter O'Dell, ranked eighth in 3A," Butenhoff said. "The girls are led by sophomore Alexa Kemp (ranked ninth in Large School Girls), returning senior Emilie Lawrence and freshman Kylie Whitaker.
"Kylie is new on the high school scene, but has proven herself on the mat competing at tournaments nationally."
Not only have the Blue Devils gone out of their way to condition themselves for this season, but they have also bonded with one another.
Their commitment has excited Butenhoff.
"It's been fun as their coach to be along for the ride," he said. "Their day starts out at 6 a.m. when we meet in our incredible new weight room at Wa-Hi and focus on strength and conditioning.
"Every morning, these kids test their physical limits and applaud each other's efforts. Then they head to class and fuel up throughout the day for their afternoon wrestling practice.
"These kids have impressed me in the wrestling room. The hard work that they put in the summer has shown right away in the room. The growth, mindset and discipline will serve all of them well."
McLoughlin High
The Pioneers have eight wrestlers for the 2022-23 season.
They include Cooper Yensen at the 138-pound weight class, Francisco De La Rosa between 170-82, Angel Augilar Rubio 195, Ray Solis 195-220, Javier Esparza 170, Rocky McClellan 170-82, Kyle Konrad 170, and Jase Heckman 152-60.
The Pioneers get their schedule of tournaments and meets started this weekend, Dec. 2-3, in Bend, Ore.
"We have a fairly small team this year, but I can see that the boys have a lot of heart already," Pioneers assistant coach Patton Wright said. "Although we only have three returning wrestlers and the remaining are new to the sport, they are progressing rapidly each day.
"I can see a bright season ahead of us and have no doubt Mac-Hi wrestling will be competing at state this year."
College Place High
Just the turnout alone has been enough to elate Hawks coach Mike Holden, who has led the College Place High School wrestling program since its first season in 2017-18.
Participation for 2022-23 comes as close to filling all 14 weight classes as any College Place team to date.
The boys have freshman Kasen Armes at the 106-pound weight class, sophomore Teagan Casey at 138, freshman Miguel Preciado 145, sophomore Clark Fairbanks and freshman Ricardo Pio both at 152, juniors Ethan Parker and Jonathan Palmer both at 160, sophomore Mason Burch 170, sophomore Parker Hodgen 182, sophomore Andrei Smith 195, and junior Israel Preciado 220.
One girl is also out with senior Olivia Scott at 150.
The Hawks begin their schedule Thursday, Dec. 1, in Burbank.
"Coaches are excited for this season," Holden said. "This will be our first time in our existence we have an opportunity to truly compete as a team."
Not only is the roster big, the Hawks have plenty of confidence.
Hodgen and Smith return from successful campaigns to give the Hawks proven experience.
"They were first-time wrestlers last season and made it to regionals," Holden said. "They're hungry to get back and get to state."
Much of the same goes for Parker and Casey.
"They are a couple of great wrestlers that have been wrestling for a long time," Holden said. "We can't wait to see what they bring as far as leadership and accountability."
The wave of newcomers includes some talented wrestlers in Miguel Preciado and Kasen Armes.
"We also have some freshmen (Preciado and Armes) that I had the opportunity to coach their eighth-grade year," Holden said. "They will bring some depth and experience to the program.
"The more mat time they get, and get tested every day, it will be fun to watch them towards the end of the season."
The growing Hawks roster also welcomes Scott.
"Olivia is tough and strong, and she has been all in from the very first day," Holden said. "The more time and reps she gets, she will be a force to reckon with."
Holden has appreciated help from his other coaches as the number of participants increases.
"It's been good to have those extra eyes in the room and experience," Holden said. "Steve Parker, who comes from the great Mac-Hi wrestling era, has returned to help me. Steve brings a ton of experience, and the kids like him.
"We have a couple of young coaches out helping with a ton of experience and currently playing a sport at the college level. Chris Dill, who is playing baseball for WWCC, brings a wealth of experience coming from Montana.
"Alex Smith, who has been with and started the Hawks wrestling program six years ago — he was CPHS's first district champion, its first regional champion and its first-ever state placer; and he's currently playing football for Whitworth University — has come back to help coach."
The Hawks can't wait to get going.
"We're excited," Holden said. "It’s a different atmosphere here at CPHS. We're seeing a lot of success in our programs, and it's our turn as a winter sport team to continue that tradition and help create that winning atmosphere."
Dayton-Waitsburg
The Wolfpack have four wrestlers for the 2022-23 season.
Kason Fortune, his brother Koyen, and Garrett Palmer all are around the 160- and 170-pound weight classes, along with teammate Isaac Jaech at about 132-38.
The Wolfpack will begin their season Thursday, Dec. 1, in Burbank for a jamboree.
"The kids are looking great," Wolfpack coach Carlos Norris said. "They have a really good bond going, a tight family bond. It's great the way they hang out during practice. I love how they pick up each other."
Pomeroy
The Pirates go into this season with five wrestlers.
They will start Dec. 10 in Spangle, Wash., at Liberty High.
Veterans include senior Nick Hastings, who is around the 195-pound weight class, and junior Curtis Winona 182.
As for newcomers, the Pirates have freshman Payton Cannon around 160.
The Pirates have also added two girls in junior Jaycee Ames at 115, and freshman Michelle Debord 125.
"We have Curtis Winona and Nick Hastings returning from last year and looking to continue and build on last year's success," Pirates coach Mat Slaybaugh said. "Curtis was a state participant and is hopeful to return to state and find his way to the podium. Nick is our lone senior on the team. He is working his tail off in practice to try and finish his wrestling career with a trip to state.
"Payton and Michelle are freshmen, and Jaycee is a first-time wrestler. They will all work to improve in their first year of high school wrestling."
