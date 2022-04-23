COLFAX, Wash. — McLoughlin High School, College Place High, DeSales Catholic and Pomeroy all had their respective track and field teams competing Saturday, April 23, in Colfax, Washington, at the MacDougall Invite.
Johnny Koklich bested the boys 100-meter dash for Mac-Hi while teammate Shaq Badillo topped shot put, and the Pioneers also had second-place finishes by Leo Rodriguez in the boys triple jump, Badillo in discus, and the 4x100 relay with Koklich and Rodriguez joining Luis Wolf and Michael Doherty.
Rodriguez was also third in long jump, as was teammate Luis Wolf in the high jump.
The Mac-Hi girls were highlighted by the third-place finishes of both Madi Perkins in javelin and Addy Brown in pole vault.
College Place boys had Elisha Durand winning the 100 hurdles along with second place from Aiden Wolpert in the 400, Daman Burgener in the 3,200 and Jose Martinez in shot put, as well as third place from Derek Jones in the 100, Jio Herrera in the 800, and Durand in the 300 hurdles.
For the College Place girls, Mya Adams bested both high jump and long jump while Morgan Hafen topped javelin.
The Hawks also had second place from Lauren Green in the 300 hurdles as well as the 4x100 with Adams, Vianky Amparo and Katherine Prince.
DeSales had several strong performances.
"Morgan Thomas continued to impress today winning both the disc and shot," Irish coach Bowe Ebding said. "She has been working diligently on some of the details in her throws. And when those come together, it is going to be exciting to see.
"Emmalyne Jimenez and Sarah Auth both competed well through tough conditions in the 1,600 and nearly matched lifetime bests placing first and third. Izzie Parker in the 400 and Heidi Scott in the shot put rounded out the scoring for the Irish.
"On the men's side, Jadon Bingham placed second in the javelin and sixth in the 100."
As for the Pomeroy boys, pole vault saw teammates Colton Slaybaugh, Sidney Bales and Braedon Fruh place 1-2-3 respectively and they also joined Tyler Slaybaugh in winning the 4x100.
Bales added second place in the 200.
Meanwhile, the Pomeroy girls had Raelin Borley second in shot put as well as third in discus with Katie Boyer third in pole vault.
