This week is when the 2023 Walla Walla Valley high school track and field season climaxes with State championship meets Thursday through Saturday, May 25-27.
Walla Walla High School's qualifiers, both boys and girls, are in Tacoma for the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A meet at Mount Tahoma High.
Yakima hosts the competitions of smaller WIAA schools, with College Place High (1A), Walla Walla Valley Academy (2B), the Dayton-Waitsburg combine (2B), DeSales (1B), Prescott (1B) and Pomeroy (1B) competing at Eisenhower High.
In the meantime, all Oregon School Activities Association championship action takes place in Eugene at the University of Oregon, with local participants from McLoughlin High (Class 3A), Weston-McEwen High (2A) and Griswold High (1A).
"Everybody wants to get here (at state)," Wa-Hi coach Eric Hisaw said. "Just getting here is what they work so gosh-dang hard for. It's not like this is the pressure moment — the pressure was last weekend (at districts) and the week before that (qualifying for districts).
"Now that you're here, now's when you can relax and have fun."
Along with the fun can come memorable performances.
Brody Hartley was integral last year to the Wa-Hi boys compiling the besting team score at state, as he placed second in the 800-meter race, third in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600.
Hartley returns to state this year for both the 1,600 and the 3,200.
"He had that incredible run," Hisaw said. "It was unbelievable. Truly one of the greatest feats I've seen in my 26 years of doing this thing."
DeSales has both Morgan Thomas and Emmalyne Jimenez back at state a year after they contributed five championship victories to a team score that placed them second.
Thomas topped shot put and discus while Jimenez bested the 200, the 800 and the 1,600.
More excitement gets going Thursday.
Tacoma
Walla Walla High School has 25 of its Blue Devils at state for 14 different WIAA 3A events around the Mount Tahoma High stadium.
"This is probably as big a group as we've ever sent (to state), and I'm not complaining about it," Hisaw said. "We've got great kids. They've had an unbelievable year. It just really reflects what they've done in the offseason, this whole season and then the way they performed this weekend (at districts).
"I'm just tickled to have this many out there."
Boys include Jake Hisaw competing in four track races: their 200-meter sprint and both their hurdles as well as their 4x100 relay together with teammates Isaiah Roberson, Caleb Morehead, Ian Calhoon, Kai Lincoln, Kelen Kenny, Wyatt Jenes and Jaden Flippo.
The boys also have Hartley for the 1,600 as well as the 3,200 along with teammate Ian Lash.
As for field events, the Blue Devils have Christopher Norris is at state for discus while Sy McGuire throws javelin.
Meanwhile, the Wa-Hi girls have Ashlyn Nielsen at state for their 100 and two relays: the 4x100 alongside Kaitlyn King, Jailyn Davenport, Cami Martin, Ava Nelson, Whitney Griffith, Carly Martin and Lucille Forest as well as the 4x200 with Nelson, Davenport, King, Sonora Arevalo, Marlee Boyd, Cami Martin and Carley Martin.
Cami Martin also goes for the triple jump, Adisyn Andrews will compete in javelin, and Kirsten Anderson is in pole vault.
"I like where we're at — I really do," Hisaw said. "We're as healthy as we could be at this point. And this is why we went to Oregon and went out of town: so we could already have the big meets, big environments, and not be in awe of the moment.
"Our kids do a great job of not flinching."
Eugene
McLoughlin High, Weston-McEwen High, Griswold High have all sent qualifiers to the University of Oregon' Hayward Field.
The OSAA 3A boys 100-meter dash includes Johnny Koklich, of Mac-Hi, while the girls have three Pioneers competing: Daisy Koklich in the 300 hurdles as well as both Madi Perkins and Addy Brown in javelin.
Weston-McEwen battles OSAA 2A schools with 17 of the TigerScots in Eugene for 23 different events.
The boys include Cameron Reich (long jump, 200, 400 and 4x400 relay), Alex McIntyre (4x400 relay, 800 and 3,000), Sebastian Roggiero (100 hurdles, 4x400), Anthony Nix (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, triple jump), Easton Berry (discus, 4x400), Caleb Sprenger (shot put, javelin, high jump, 4x400), Finn Irvine (shot put), Tristan Weseman (high jump) and Reece Ball (long jump), Jacob Schurtz (4x400).
As for the girls, Weston-McEwen has Lily Lindsey (high jump, 100, 200 and their 4x100 relay), Kelsey Graham (400, 4x100), Brynn Brownie (4x100), Rose White (discus, 4x100), Madison Aldrich (shot put), Hailey Monroe (javelin), Analica Lopez (long jump, 4x100), Addison Perkins (triple jump) and Brooklyn Parker (4x100).
Eugene is also the site of the OSAA 1A championships with Griswold High, of Helix.
Grizzlies in the boys events include both Caiden Boatright for discus and Ethan Reeder for long jump while the girls have Ellery Flerchinger in discus.
Yakima
College Place, Walla Walla Valley Academy, the Dayton-Waitsburg combine, DeSales, Prescott and Pomeroy have all sent qualifiers to compete in their respective events at Eisenhower High in its Zaepfel Stadium.
WIAA Class 1A Championships feature College Place with 15 of its Hawks out for 11 events.
The boys include Aiden Wolpert (100 and 400), Jio Herrera (1,600 and 3,200), Joseph Zilla (100 hurdles), Andrei Smith (discus) and Derek Jones (long jump).
As for the girls, College Place has Mya Adams (high jump, long jump, 4x100), Lucinda Weaver (4x100, 4x200, 4x400), Brooklyn Wilson (4x100, 4x200), Annie Watson (4x100, 4x200, 4x400), Hannah Hutchinson (4x100, 4x200), Jenna Hill (4x100), Katherine Prince (4x100, 4x200, 4x400), Birtukan Durand (4x200, 4x400), Menara Toomey (4x200, 4x400) and Chloe Svilich (4x400).
Meanwhile, both WWVA and the Dayton-Waitsburg combine have kids in the WIAA 2B events.
The WWVA boys have Travis Lyford in both their 400 and their long jump, as well as teammate Andrew Soltero in the 1,600 while D-W brings Reuben Yutzy for shot put.
WWVA girls feature Makiah Stepper (100 hurdles, pole vault, long jump, triple jump), Anna Ellis (4x400 relay, pole vault and 1,600), Jasmyn Heredia (1,600 and 4x400), Kienna Stepper (300 hurdles, high jump, triple jump), Makaenah Puckett (4x200), Evie Anthony (4x200, 4x400), Mandy Tilley (4x200, 4x400), Addie Stepper (4x200, 4x400), Abby Mitra (4x200) and Rachel Smith (4x400).
Yakima is also the site for the WIAA 1B Championships with qualifiers from DeSales, Prescott and Pomeroy.
The DeSales boys include Jason Guest (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4x100 relay, 4x400), Carter Green (4x100, 4x400), Ezra Scott (4x100, 4x400), Levi Bingham (4x100, 4x400), Anakin Houchin (4x100, 4x400), Caleb Bingham (4x100, 4x400), Danny Freeman (4x100, 4x400), Sebastian Goeden (4x100, 4x400).
DeSales also has six girls in seven events: Morgan Thomas (shot put, discus, 4x100 relay, 4x200, 4x400), Anniston Jimenez (300 hurdles, 4x100, 4x200, 4x400), Helen Hellberg-Wilson (triple jump, 4x100, 4x200, 4x400), Heidi Scott (4x100, 4x200, 4x400), Regina Nelson (4x100, 4x200, 4x400) and Emmalyne Jimenez (4x100, 4x200, 4x400).
Prescott brings five boys to state for three events as Salvador Ayala competes in the 100 hurdles while Jaime Escalante is in both the long jump and the 4x100 relay together with Noel Valle, Pedro Reyes, Vicente Garcia, Diego Vazquez and Kaden Tiedemann.
Pomeroy goes to state with eight boys in six events: Tyler Slaybaugh (100, 200, pole vault, 4x400 relay), Sidney Bales (100, 200, pole vault, 4x400), Kyzer Herres (400, 4x400), Tyler Bagby (pole vault, 4x400), Braedon Fruh (pole vault, 4x400), Braxton McKeirnan (pole vault, 4x400), Levi Bowen (pole vault, 4x400), Trevin Walton (triple jump, 4x400).
As for girls events, Pomeroy has Katie Boyer in both the 100 and pole vault with teammate Carmen Fruh also in pole vault.
