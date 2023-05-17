The 2023 high school track-and-field season begins shifting into high gear this week with boys and girls around the Walla Walla Valley competing in various District championship meets for a chance to be among the elite few who will finish this year at state.
Both the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) and the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) have scheduled their respective championships for the weekend of May 25-27.
Districts is the stage for competitors in each event to solidify from themselves a spot at state with either a high placing or a qualifying standard established in advance by the WIAA, and same goes for the OSAA.
While the fields of state participants are determined at Districts, the Walla Walla Valley has kids running, throwing, jumping and vaulting this week at seven different locations.
Those include College Place High School, which is hosting the WIAA Class 1A District 5 (South Central Athletic Conference) Championships. All its action is scheduled for Friday, May 19, starting with field events at 3:30 pm.
Meanwhile, District meets mean a bus ride for the other local teams.
Burbank was where both Walla Walla Valley Academy and the Dayton-Waitsburg combine went Tuesday for the WIAA Class 2B District 5 (Eastern Washington Athletic Conference) Championships.
But along with College Place, this weekend is when the other District meets are happening.
Walla Walla High School's boys and girls teams will be competing Friday and Saturday in Richland at Fran Rish Stadium with the WIAA Class 3A District 8 Championships, which includes qualifiers from the Mid-Columbia Conference and the Greater Spokane League.
The District 8 Championships are scheduled to begin Friday with field events getting underway at 3 p.m., while the second day starts at 9 a.m.
Friday and Saturday also have McLoughlin High's teams in Vale, Ore., for the OSAA Class 3A District 6 (Eastern Oregon League) Championships.
Competition for Mac-Hi is slated to get going Friday with field events at 3 p.m., Saturday at 9 a.m.
Another one of the Friday-Saturday meets will include DeSales, Prescott and Pomeroy as they head to Colfax for the WIAA Class 1B District 7/9 Regional Championships.
They are scheduled to begin Friday with field events at 4 p.m., Saturday at noon.
As for Weston-McEwen High School's team, their OSAA Class 2A District 4 (Blue Mountain Conference) Championships all take place Saturday in Hermiston starting at 11 a.m.
Districts for Helix are held this weekend in Maupin, Oregon, as the OSAA 1A Special District 3 action at South Wasco County High begins Friday with field events at noon, Saturday at 11 a.m.
