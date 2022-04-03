MILTON-FREEWATER — Numerous local athletes posted top-eight finishes Friday, April 1, during the annual Carnival of Speed track and field meet at Shockman Field.
Four boys took first place in their respective events. The list featured McLoughlin High School's Shaq Badillo (shot put, 44 feet), DeSales' Jadon Bingham (javelin, 147-7), and Wa-Hi's Sawyer Finnestead (high jump, 6-0) and Andrew Thomas (tied for first in the pole vault, 11-6).
Second-place finishes were claimed by Mac-Hi's Luis Wolf (tied for second in the high jump, 5-10) and Weston-McEwen's Brian Day (discus, 115-8.5) and Caleb Sprenger (javelin, 145-7).
Wolf and teammate Leo Rodriguez were third in the javelin (143-2) and triple jump (39-4.5), respectively.
Wa-Hi's Rylen Warren placed fourth in the shot put (39-10.5) and Sprenger tied for fifth in the high jump (5-8).
Sixth-place finishes went to College Place's Jose Martinez (shot put, 38-0), Mac-Hi's Tobby Brunot (discus, 106-5), and Weston-McEwen's Alex McIntyre (1500, 4 minutes, 21.68 seconds).
WWVA's Obasi Valera tied for sixth in the pole vault (9-0).
Wa-Hi's Allen Ibarra-sanchez was seventh in the shot put (37-10) and Weston-McEwen's Cameron Reich had a similar finish in the long jump (18-5.5).
Weston-McEwen's Sebastian Roggiero tied for seventh in the high jump (5-6) and Walla Walla Valley Academy's Gonzi Schimpf finished eighth in the javelin (131-5).
On the girls side Mya Adams of College Place won the long jump (14-11), DeSales' Morgan Thomas was tops in the discus (125-0), and Madi Perkins of Mac-Hi won the javelin (109-4.5).
Runners up included College Place's Morgan Hafen (javelin, 103-6), her teammate Mya Adams (high jump, 5-0), DeSales' Sarah Auth (3000, 10:45.14), Wa-Hi's Kaitlyn King (triple jump, 30-11), and WWVA's Makiah Stepper (long jump, 14-9).
Thomas was third in the shot put (36-1.75) and Stepper was second runner-up in the triple jump (30-8). Weston-McEwen's Charli King tied for third in the pole vault (7-0).
Mac-Hi's Kadey Brown was fourth in the discus (84-1) and Weston-McEwen's Lily Lindsey tied for fourth place in the high jump (4-8).
Mac-Hi's Star Badillo ended fifth in the discus (83-4). Regina Nelson of DeSales and King tied for fifth in the long jump (14-0).
"The kids competed hard all day," DeSales coach Bowe Ebding said. "It was an awesome event as always. We were excited to be back doing this that's for sure."
Wa-Hi's Kirsten Anderson, Analia Avalos-McBain, and Ally Bueck - along with Mac-Hi's Addy Brown - tied for fifth in the pole vault (6-6).
Perkins was seventh in the triple jump (28-7) and Wa-Hi's Sarah Bowen placed seventh in the javelin (86-0).
"Great day. Great weather," Mac-Hi coach John Milleson said. "But best of all we got a chance to compete and compete well.
"I was excited about how my kids did," Milleson said. "Madi Perkins - first in the javelin. Luis Wolf jumped 5-10 on just two days of actual jump practice. Lots and lots of (personal records) and outstanding performances all day long."
Weston-McEwen's Brynn Brownie tied for seventh in the long jump (13-8).
College Place's Chloe Svilich seized eighth in the 1500 (6:07.46) and Weston-McEwen's King nabbed eighth in the triple jump (28-6).
"I was really happy with lots of PR's," CP coach Darin Durand said. "We had to remind our athletes it's only April 1. We're seeing a lot of progress.
"We improved our school record in the girls high jump," Durand said. "It was nice to be close to town and see some good competition."
More detailed results are available at athletic.net.
