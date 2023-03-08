High school track and field teams across the Walla Walla Valley are about to begin participating in 2023 meets, signaling the approaching spring season.
Walla Walla High School will host a season-opening meet Saturday, March 11, on its campus track starting at noon with College Place High, DeSales and the Dayton-Waitsburg combine among teams scheduled to participate in the Walla Walla Jamboree.
Other local teams including McLoughlin High, Walla Walla Valley Academy, Weston-McEwen High, as well as those of Prescott and Pomeroy, have also been practicing to get their respective seasons underway soon with the inviting transition to warmer weather.
Walla Walla High School
Blue Devils coach Eric Hisaw has had 165 kids on hand for this season.
Optimism only continues after years of success in the Mid-Columbia Conference and at state.
"I'm actually really, really excited about it," Hisaw said. "We have a lot of kids back on both sides that have seen big time track meets and didn't get lost in the moment.
"There's a lot that's got to be looked and analyzed over the next few weeks, but the first few days of practice have been awfully good. I'm very impressed where we're at, the way kids are listening, being coached, being coachable and responding to challenges we ask them to do.
"With the talent we have back on both sides, we're off to an awfully good start."
The Blue Devils look to develop another outstanding team.
"I tell the kids we're not going to talk about May until May, but we could be really good in May," Hisaw said.
The boys team includes Brody Hartley, Caleb Morehead, Jake Hisaw, Dane Gardea and Isaiah Roberson — all of whom competed last year at state.
Others may have graduated after last season, but Hisaw welcomes the next wave of talent.
"I think the boys, again if we progress right and stay healthy, have a chance to have another state title," Hisaw said. "We're that talented. We're that deep."
Same goes for the Wa-Hi girls.
Carly Martin, Cami Martin, Jailyn Davenport, Ashlyn Nielsen and Ava Nelson all competed last year at state.
"I think our girls team, in time, could be a possible podium team in the top four, five or six in the state if we progress right and do things," Hisaw said. "I think next year they are a legitimate girls team state title contender. We're so young, but they're so gosh dang competitive and hungry. It's a really good spot to be."
Around their strong nucleus of experienced upperclassmen, the Blue Devils are bringing in 60 freshmen.
Hisaw has a positive outlook for 2023.
"We're really balanced," Hisaw said. "It's always kind of interesting to compare teams to teams. This may be as balanced a guys team as we've had in a long time, though last year was already pretty darned balanced — but we don't have a bad event.
"This is probably the best sprint group I've ever had in my 23 years as coach as far as depth and overall quality. Our distance group is tremendous. Our hurdle group is awesome. We've got great throwers. We've got great jumpers and at the vault. I don't think we have a missing point anywhere.
"And I feel like the girls are in the same way. We've got people in every position, at least for a league dual meet. It's a good place to be right now, and it's going to be an awfully fun spring."
McLoughlin High School
Pioneers coach John Milleson is encouraged to see a lot of new faces on his 2023 team, as his program prepares for its first season in the Eastern Oregon League.
They will get going March 25 in College Place at the Hawks Invite.
"Well, we’ve had a big turnout this year with 37 athletes, about 15 girls and 22 boys," Milleson said. "Lots of young freshmen and first-year athletes, but a very eager bunch.
"Three returning state qualifiers from last year: Johnny Koklich in the sprints, Madi Perkins in the javelin, and David Hernandez in the 800. All juniors. Only have three seniors, so a very young and inexperienced squad.
"We have a big group of freshmen and they’re working hard to get those varsity positions.
"Since we’ve moved into the 3A ranks in Oregon, we haven’t gone head-to-head with the rest of the district teams, but it’s typically one of the tougher leagues in Oregon, so we have our work cut out for us."
College Place High School
Hawks coach Tim Hutchison has plenty of confidence in how they will measure up this season in the South Central Athletic Conference.
Last year, the Hawks sent 17 boys and girls to state.
Boys include Jio Herrera, Zeke Durand, Derek Jones and Jose Martinez — all of whom competed last year at state.
The girls roster features a group that also went to state, including Mya Adams, Chloe Svilich, Menara Toomey and Katherine Prince.
"We have 60 kids out for track this season with some exciting returners and a lot of promising youth," Hutchison said.
"I think our team will have a great season, and could make a run at the SCAC league championship."
DeSales High School
Irish coach Bowe Ebding welcomes back several decorated leaders.
"We have 15 athletes that will compete for us this spring with a good mix of experience and newbies to the sport," Ebding said. "We are really excited about the potential this group has.
"Our women, coming off a second-place finish at the state meet last year, are excited to return five state level competitors.
"Seniors and defending state champions Morgan Thomas and Emmalyne Jimenez will once again lead the charge for the Irish women. Morgan specializes in the disc and shotput and has put a lot of work into her offseason. Emmalyne is a special athlete with incredible range, between 200 meters and two miles, and just a great team kid. She is coming off of a basketball injury, so we are really hopeful to have her back to full strength late in the season.
"Junior Regina Nelson, and sophomores Heidi Scott and Helen Hellburg-Wilson round out our returning state scorers.
"Freshman Anniston Jimenez is the lone returner to our girls team without state experience but barring a hip injury mid-season last year would have been a big contributor for us.
"This group of girls definitely have their eyes set on late May and the state meet in Yakima.
"Our guys team this year will look to juniors Levi Bingham, Carter Green and Ezra Scott to lead the way for them. Levi and Carter both focus on distance events and run the 4x400 relay and will look to make the jump to the state meet during their junior campaigns. Ezra focuses a little more on the sprints and will join Green and Bingham on the 4x400.
"Outside of those three returning juniors we have a lot of athletes trying out the sport for the first time.
"Junior Dalton Lopez and Sebastian Goeden will join the throws and distance squads respectively. Sophomore Jason Guest will do a little of everything for us this spring and has great potential in the hurdles and horizontal jumps. Freshman Anakin Houchin along with 8th graders Caleb Bingham and Sinuhe Chavez round out our men's roster.
"All of these guys have come to practice with great attitudes this week and are excited for the potential this season brings. This will be a really fun spring to get to watch how much these younger athletes can develop and learn the sport. They're buying into the process and learning a lot.
"Our upper classmen are setting strong examples and doing a great job of supporting each other. Coach Wyatt Withers and I feel like this group is soaking up the info we've been giving them and applying it well."
Walla Walla Valley Academy
Knights coach Dan Solis is interested to see how they will measure up this season against the rest of the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference.
"Basketball season injuries to 2022 state championship qualifier, Gonzi Schimpf (out for the season), and Seth Huxel, coupled with a few athletes transitioning to baseball, has severely crippled the boys' team," Solis said. "On the positive side, Travis Lyford, 2022 state championship qualifier, returns, along with three new promising prospects in Kairo Pilgrim, Korbin Claridge and Bjorn Oltman.
"The prospects for the ladies are much better. Ladies' captain, Makiah Stepper, who qualified to state championships by winning four events at the 2022 district championships, returns along with teammate Clara Scully, who placed fourth at state championships in javelin.
"Anna Ellis, who consistently ran third in EWAC ladies' distance races in her first track season, returns after sitting out last season with an injury. Stepper's younger sisters, Kienna and Addie, add significant scoring potential in high jump and throwing events, and the addition of newcomers Rachel Smith, Makaenah Puckett, Brielle Bryant, Chloe Teske, Evie Anthony, Mandy Tilly, and Jasmyn Heredia will provide a big boost in the hurdles and sprints.
"The unknown, apart from Scully, remains our ability to score as well as we did last year in the throwing events."
Weston-McEwen High School
TigerScots coach Shawn White boasts a balanced roster.
"I am very excited about this year's track season," White said. "We have 40-plus athletes out this year and are looking strong on both the men's and women's side.
"We have a good mix of track athletes and field event athletes and should be able to compete across all events."
The TigerScots are scheduled to get going March 17 in Lewiston at the Sweeney Invitational.
Action then continues heating up as they battle other teams in the Blue Mountain Conference for district titles and spots at state.
The boys include Alex McIntyre, Reece Ball, Colson Hall, Cameron Reich, Caleb Sprenger and Anthony Nix — all of whom competed last year at state.
Girls who went to state last year include Lily Lindsey, Kelsey Graham, Rose White and Brynn Brownie.
"Our league is extremely tough — for example, six of the top 10 schools last year at the state men's track meet were from our league — but I expect that we will build off last year's success and compete very well this year," White said. "Last year, the women's team won district and were third at state, while the men's team was second at districts and third at state."
Dayton-Waitsburg
Wolfpack coach Dan Nechodom already has 18 kids out this year from both the Dayton and Waitsburg school districts.
"We have a wide variety of talent," Nechodom said. "My goal is help them develop and grow."
Though the Wolfpack will be competing Saturday at Wa-Hi, they are pacing themselves to peak around the latter half of the season in time for districts and state.
"I think we'll see some of them progressing to the upper levels by the end of the year," Nechodom said. "I have a lot of kids who should get there, and it's nice to see that they're not doing this just to have a little fun and play around — they really want to perform well. That's what I love to watch."
The boys roster includes some veterans from the 2022 district championship meet including Hudson Reser and Teegan Kenney.
Girls who competed last year at districts include Marion Duncan, Kaydance Tiner and Chasity Paddock.
Along with experienced sprinters and throwers, the Wolfpack has also recruited some newcomers.
"One girl has never done any sport, but she says she's enjoying this," Nechodom said.
Prescott
Tigers coach Ryan Anderson reports an optimistic turnout.
"This year we have a young team with many athletes signed up," Anderson said.
The 2023 Tigers include several proven talents.
"We are returning state qualifier Salvador Ayala, a junior who excels in the hurdles, long jump, and triple jump," Anderson said. "We are also returning Noel Valle, a junior, and Taylor Heffington, a sophomore, who both narrowly missed qualifying for regionals."
Anderson looks to continue developing the Prescott track program this year.
"Senior Jaime Escalante has not competed since middle school due to injuries but is proving to be a strong competitor," Anderson said. "The team has nine boys and eight girls, and I hope we expand into a few events we haven't competed much in before, including the mile and relay events."
Pomeroy
Pirates coach Adam VanVogt has an exciting roster on hand for 2023.
"We have 34 athletes signed up for our high school track team," VanVogt said. "This includes 8th graders who have the option to swing up and compete as high school athletes. We have a pretty even mix, with 14 upper classmen and 20 underclassmen."
The Pirates are excited to get going March 21 at a meet in Clarkston, Washington.
"We return seven boys who went to the state meet last season and helped us capture our regional championship," VanVogt said. "We also return four female athletes who went to the state meet last year.
"Some athletes to keep an eye on include Katie Boyer, who finished third in pole vault and qualified for state in three events last year. Bethany Zimmerman is another female athlete to watch as she qualified for state in two events.
"On the boy’s side, our top returning athlete is Sidney Bales. Sidney Bales placed in all four of his events at state and placed in the top four in each (third in the 100, third in pole vault, fourth in the 200, and part of our third place 4x100 relay).
"Tyler Slaybaugh (who placed in the 100 and 4x100 relay), Braedon Fruh (placed in pole vault and 4x100 relay), Tyler Bagby (placed in pole vault), Trevin Walton (4x400 relay), and Kyzer Herres (4x400 relay) are other male athletes who look to build on their performances last season at state.
"I think our athletes have their sights set on improving on their times, heights, and marks from a successful season last season and knowing that if they do that, they will compete for places in state again this season.
"This is a great group of kids. They work hard and we will have a lot of fun along the way."
