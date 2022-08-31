Walla Walla High School, McLoughlin High, College Place and Prescott all have soccer teams hungry for their respective 2022 seasons.
Walla Walla High School
The girls soccer program at Wa-Hi is enjoying a big turnout this season, and perhaps for the next couple of years — at least.
Varsity gets its season underway Saturday, Sept. 3, hosting Eisenhower for a non-league match before battling the Mid-Columbia Conference this season.
"I have a very positive outlook for this season," Blue Devils coach Dana Evans said. "As a program, we had 55 players sign up and are fielding three full teams: varsity, JV, and C team. They are all good athletes but even better people – can’t go wrong with that."
The Blue Devils feature two senior midfielders, Kaitlyn King and Marlee Boyd, back from all-conference seasons last fall.
Boyd returns as a captain this year, along with senior defender Paige Harvey, who leads a defense that also has sophomores Hadley Hiner and Jaden Ryan as well as freshmen Lucy Billingsley and Jenna Abbey.
They protect the Wa-Hi net ahead of senior goalkeeper Emerson Schulke and junior goalie Alley Beuck.
King and Boyd are joined in a midfield that also has juniors Jazlyn Martinez, Natalie Martinez and Paige Prudente, sophomore Lilah McGill as well as freshmen Molly Babbitt and Bridget Boyd.
The Blue Devils' attack includes senior forward Hayleigh Burke, sophomore Sara Bowen and freshman Korinne Hayes.
"The varsity team is shaping up very nicely," Evans said. "We had a very solid freshman class come in there are five freshmen on the initial varsity roster — and we are returning a lot of talent and strong leadership. The team chemistry seems to be solid, and they all have their efforts aimed at the same targets."
The Blue Devils recognize their blend of experience and fresh talent.
"We've got a lot of freshmen coming in — one of them is my sister (Bridget Boyd), so that's exciting," Marlee Boyd said. "We have a lot of really talented players who work real hard."
Another weapon this year comes from strength and conditioning.
Time trials the second day of preseason practice last week saw King break the school record for fast time ever in a shuttle run, and Bowen tied for the second fasted 40-yard sprint.
King, a Wa-Hi track sprinter and jumper during the spring who estimated the soccer shuttle run totaled over 400 yards back-and-forth across the field, is excited about their collective foot speed.
"All the teams (in our league) are pretty athletic, but honestly, this year? I think we've got them," King said. "I can't think of a single person on the team who couldn't challenge me in a race.
"Everyone is really bringing it."
The season may start with a non-league match, but the Blue Devils are hungry to take on the MCC.
"Position-wise, we're very versatile with age," Harvey said. "That's really fun because we have the dynamic with experienced players where freshmen can jump in learn their role. There's always a leader in each group.
"It's nice that we have established relationships in each position, but also people there ready to fill spots and compete and push us to to get better."
The Blue Devils aim at making 2022 a successful year.
"I think we will be a very competitive team this year," Evans said. "We look forward to surprising a few teams who might be underestimating us."
Seniors like Boyd, King and Harvey have prepared for this season with goals in mind.
"Just make some memories on the field one last time, work hard, work together," Boyd said.
King: "As a team, building a really good connection between all of us — on the field and off the field."
Harvey: "As a team, our goal is to be threat and a powerhouse to everyone we play. We're not going to let any team intimidate us. We want to be the ones intimidating. I'm excited to see us just go in and fight."
McLoughlin High School
Both the boys and girls soccer teams at Mac-Hi have already opened their 2022 varsity seasons, starting Tuesday, Aug. 30, with strong performances in their non-league matches against Pendleton.
Defending their home turf in Milton-Freewater, the Mac-Hi boys had Angel Castillo score five goals, while Danny Gonzalez recorded a shutout with six saves in their 5-0 victory over Pendleton.
Meanwhile, in Pendleton, the Mac-Hi girls had Rylee Herdon scoring both their goals as they rallied for a 2-2 draw.
Mac-Hi switches the year from the 4A Greater Oregon League to the 3A Eastern Oregon League.
The Mac-Hi boys return much of their 2021 squad, which bested the GOL and got to the state 4A quarterfinals despite having only two seniors.
Angel Castillo is back after being the 2021 Greater Oregon League Player of the Year while making the All-GOL First Team.
Almikar Garcia, Sean Molina, Romario Garcia, Jose Gomez and Danny Gonzalez also return from all-star seasons in the GOL.
"This season should be way different," Pioneers coach Jose Garcia said. "First of all, we drop down from 4A to 3A. It is competitive, and that is what we all want.
"We have seven teams in our league. In the past, we only had four. We will see what this brings. We have goals, of course, to bring another big one home. But, again, this is tricky and we don’t know exactly what to expect from other leagues.
"Our varsity looks great. We are ready to start. Our goal in league is to finish first, of course. Who doesn’t?
"I am very excited for this season. I'm not sure why, but I'm looking forward to playing good teams. We should never underestimate our opponents. Play them and see them with respect, of course.
"I usually don’t brag about players, but individually we have a few that can do the job. I wish the best of luck to all the teams in our league. This is going to be fun."
Meanwhile, the 2022 Mac-Hi girls soccer team has already opened its season Tuesday with a hard-fought draw at Pendleton.
The Pioneers welcome back several experienced standouts including Leslie Sanchez (2021 All-Greater Oregon League First Team), Ruby Jaimes (2021 All-GOL Second Team), and Diana Gomez (2021 All-GOL Second Team).
Several others shined in the first match Tuesday as Rylee Herdon scored both their goals, assisted by her twin sister Kaedynce and Maddie Perkins.
“The girls played great today, even though it was 100 degrees,” Pioneers coach Martin Martinez said.
College Place High School
The girls soccer program at College Place opens its varsity season Sept. 6 in Milton-Freewater at McLoughlin High.
Without a single senior this year, the Hawks will be battling a competitive South Central Athletic Conference East Division.
The SCAC East last year had both Royal and Wahluke in the state tournament, while the neighboring SCAC West was represented by La Salle.
"The outlook for this year is one of growth," Hawks coach Russ Carder said. "Just a couple of juniors are supported strongly by two strong classes of sophomores and freshman.
"The youth of this group brings a lot of energy and positivity to our practice sessions, and they know they must grow together to become successful. The coaching staff is working on developing this team into hungry, competitive athletes and scholars, so success is a difficult thing for us to define.
"We graduated four seniors last year who provided a lot of good leadership and experience, and so the younger girls have really taken this opportunity to try on these roles. As the season progresses, the leadership and camaraderie will come to the fore."
Natalie Litts and Perla Estrada were the College Place juniors at the start of preseason practices last week.
Carder sees their young roster opening the door for them to establish bonds that could last for the couple of years at least.
"Growth is really important to this group, and so developing throughout the year is going to be a big push for us," Carder said. "We’ve added girls who have played together at different levels for years, and this should give us a good platform to work from.
"The wins and losses the last few years have been tough to handle, but the group still stands strong and positive. That positivity will go a long way to defining what success looks like."
The 2022 Hawks get going Tuesday in Milton-Freewater.
"Looking at the rest of the league, we know we have a lot to prove," Carder said. "It is going to be difficult with the quality of the opponents and their coaching staffs. In every league around the world, there are always a few surprises and twists and turns, and I’m hoping we can be one of those surprises."
Prescott High School
The 2022 Tigers open their season Sept. 16 in Spokane at Saint George's School.
Prescott has several talented players back from a 2021 squad that went to the state quarterfinals, but coach Mark Grimm still must also deal with a small roster.
"Our goal each year is to make it to state," Grimm said. "The other goal is to develop these young kids into a productive team, but that's really challenging when you're down in numbers like we are again this year.
"It makes it difficult to train the kids, especially when we're one injury away from not be able to field a team."
The Tigers include seniors Brandon Caro, Adrian Rubio, Hector Garcia, Jaime Escalante and Mauricio Osorio, juniors Jonathan Gonzalez, Vicente Garcia and Noel Valle, sophomores Jose Garcia, Diego Vasquez and eighth-grader Reyes, freshman Eduardo Valdovinos and Raily Meza.
"I feel like we'll be competitive," Grimm said. "The low numbers make it tough, but I like to stay positive."
The Tigers look to make another run at state.
"Our schedule has a couple teams we haven't played before, but it's always going to be challenging," Grimm said. "There's a lot of good, quality programs that we have to compete with. Saint George's School and Riverside Christian are always tough. Walla Walla Valley Academy keeps improving, and they have a ton of kids.
"There aren't any sleepers or days off."
