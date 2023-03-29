Walla Walla Valley high school golfers concluded the 2023 Blue Mountain Cup with close to 60 boys and girls from around the area participating Monday, March 27, and Wednesday, March 29, in its final two nine-hole rounds.
Veterans Memorial Golf Course, in Walla Walla, hosted the third of four rounds Monday.
DeSales Catholic High School boys turned in the best team score with 195 strokes from their top four individual cards while College Place High was second at 234, nine ahead of McLoughlin High.
Meanwhile the overall leaderboard was topped by both Matthew Beck, of DeSales, and Hank Thompson, of College Place, as they each needed only 46 strokes to complete the round.
The DeSales team score also included Jack Lesko at 48, one ahead of Jake Buratto, and Tom Gogl at 52.
DeSales also bested girls teams at Vets with a 165, compiled from the top three cards, their total nine ahead of that by Walla Walla Valley Academy.
The top individual score went to Nell Dodds, of WWVA, with her 50.
DeSales had Lauren Williams at 52, Alexis Wooters at 56, and Erin Beck at 57.
Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course then hosted the final round Wednesday.
Tri-Cities Prep topped boys teams with a 140 while DeSales placed second at 165 with College Place third at 198.
"The boys battled tough course conditions, including rain, wind and hills," College Place coach Allison Collier said.
Dalton Bonds, of Tri-Cities Prep, topped individuals with a 32.
Girls teams wound up neck-and-neck with the top scores as DeSales tallied a 130, only two ahead of WWVA with Tri-Cities Prep third at 133.
Madison Parish, of Tri-Cities Prep, tallied the best individual card with her 41.
The victorious DeSales girls had both Williams and Wooters completing the round on only 43 strokes, one ahead of teammate Tori Kimble.
