DeSales Catholic School, Walla Walla Valley Academy, Walla Walla's Liberty Christian School and Pomeroy's high school will have golfers competing for state titles Tuesday and Wednesday, May 23-24, just outside Olympia at Tumwater Valley Golf Club in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 1B/2B Championship Tournaments.
The boys field has DeSales sending the trio of Jack Lesko, Matt Beck and Jake Buratto while Pomeroy is represented by Brady Bott with Liberty Christian School having Ivan Spence.
Meanwhile, the girls include DeSales' Lauren Williams and Tori Kimble along with WWVA's Nell Dodds and Pomeroy's Chase Caruso.
State comes on the heels of qualifying tournaments the last two weeks.
The first round for DeSales and Pomeroy kids took place May 10 in Walla Walla at Veterans Memorial Golf Course with the field of 20 boys narrowed to 12 while the 15 girls were reduced to eight.
Back at it Thursday, May 18, in Clarkston, Washington, on the Red Wolf Golf Club course, scores were combined to determine the top five boys and top four girls bound for state.
Bott bested the boys, edging Lesko by seven strokes, while Beck placed third with Buratto fourth, Spence only one back.
While qualifying three for state, the DeSales boys also scored a team title.
"Improved 19 strokes from front to back," coach Lon Olson said.
As for the girls tournament, Caruso led the way while Williams placed fourth with Kimble being the alternate for state as she finished six strokes ahead of sixth place.
"Lauren Williams made up an incredible 19 strokes to nab the fourth and final spot to state," Olson said. "Her focus and desire to return to state was her greatest motivation. Last year, she surprised her team by improving her score by 16 strokes to take the second place spot.
"Just an unbelievable feat with water and very fast greens. She just missed getting the third spot after tying for sixth heading into Day 2."
Dodds qualified for state by placing first May 8 at the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference championships in Yakima on the Suntides Golf Course.
