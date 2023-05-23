TUMWATER, Wash. — Walla Walla Valley Academy, DeSales Catholic School and Pomeroy's high school all had golfers starting their quests for state titles Tuesday, May 23, on the Tumwater Valley Golf Club course at Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Championship Tournaments.
The girls first round ended with Chase Caruso, of Pomeroy, only two strokes off the lead after her 79 was good enough for second place.
WWVA's Nell Dodds tied for seventh among the 40 competitors with her 93, six ahead of DeSales' Lauren Williams in 12th place.
Meanwhile, the boys finished with Pomeroy's Brady Bott in fifth place out of 60 as his 78 was only four off the lead.
Ivan Spence, of Walla Walla's Liberty Christian School, was seventh with his 79.
DeSales boys had Jack Lesko 18th with his 84, two ahead of teammate Jake Buratto in 21st place, while Matt Beck was 23rd on his 87.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.