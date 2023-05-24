TUMWATER, Wash. — Walla Walla Valley Academy, DeSales Catholic School and Pomeroy's high school all had golfers finishing this season Wednesday, May 24, on the Tumwater Valley Golf Club course at Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Championship Tournaments.
The girls final round ended with Chase Caruso, of Pomeroy, ranked second in the state as she finished only six strokes off the lead after her second-round 79 matched her Tuesday card.
Makenna Kelpman, of Sound Christian, bested state with her 77-75—152.
DeSales' Lauren Williams finished in 10th place, cutting four strokes off her Tuesday score, to turn in a 98-92 —192.
WWVA's Nell Dodds placed 14th with a 93-106—199.
Meanwhile, the boys finished with Pomeroy's Brady Bott in sixth place out of 60 as his 78-81—159 was only six off the lead.
Dan Harrington, of Northwest Christian (in Colbert, Washington), bested state with his 74-79—153.
DeSales boys had Jack Lesko climb up to 13th place with his 84-81—165, while teammates Matt Beck and Jake Buratto ended up tied at 26th place. Buratto shot a 86-93—179, Beck 87-92—179.
Ivan Spence, of Walla Walla's Liberty Christian School, was 30th with his 79-103—182.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.