McLoughlin Pioneers
Class: OSAA 3A
League: Special District 4
2022 Record: 0-7 overall, 0-4 league
First-year head coach Daniel Porter, who headed up Central Middle School's program for the last two seasons, will look to reverse the fortunes of the Mac-Hi program which has experienced back-to-back winless seasons.
Senior Johnny Koklich (tailback/defensive back), who placed second in the 100 during last spring's state track and field meet, has "got serious wheels," Porter said, adding "We're counting on him a lot for our ground game."
The Pioneers return two trench juniors - starting left tackle Carson Cunningham and center Francisco Delarosa.
"Carson is a hard worker and plays with a lot of passion," Porter said. "Francisco is a leader in the weight room and the field."
A trio of underclassmen could also be keys to Pioneer success, Porter said. They are sophomore Judah Elliot (wide receiver), and freshmen Dallen Duncan (wide receiver/defensive back) who competed in the eighth-grade all-state game, and quarterback Randall Montgomery — who threw 25 touchdown passes in 2022.
"Judah is a good route runner, Dallen is someone we can move around a lot, and Randall can read a defense and has good pocket presence," Porter said.
College Place Hawks
Class: WIAA 1A
League: SCAC East
2022 Record: 4-7 overall, 2-3 league
Jack Zilla, who has coached for a quarter-century including the last eight at Lacey's River Ridge High School, said he "has been trying to get back to eastern Washington my whole coaching career. I'm glad to be in the Walla Walla Valley."
Zilla is also glad to have junior running back/middle linebacker Parker Hodgen — a three-sport athlete (football, wrestling, and baseball) — back in the fold.
"Parker is one of the strongest kids on the team," Zilla said. "He's played mostly linebacker, but he is a kid who will do anything."
Senior slot receiver Aiden Wolpert and junior inside linebacker Andrei Smith, a state champion discus thrower, may also factor into the Hawks' plans, Zilla said.
"Aiden has good athleticism and speed," Zilla said. "Andrei had a good camp at Eastern Washington (University) and is pretty aggressive.
"We're trying to build a championship mentality," Zilla said. "We're trying to get other people to catch the spirit."
Weston-McEwen/Griswold TigerScots
Class: OSAA 2A
League: Special District 4
2022 Record: 9-3 overall, 4-2 league
The TigerScots' program has 64 players out for the 2023 season including four who received all-state honors and helped W-M reach the 2022 championship game.
Junior quarterback Easton Berry and senior defensive end Mason Langford were chosen to the first team while senior teammates Alex Ceja (offensive guard) and Sean Roggiero (middle linebacker) made the second team.
Roggiero (running back) and junior backfield mate Maddox King were second-team, all-league picks a season ago. Berry (linebacker), senior Anthony Nix (wide receiver) and junior Gunnar McBean (defensive tackle) were named to the honorable-mention squad.
"The kids had a great summer," W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. "They dedicated themselves to the weight room. Our practices have been extremely competitive — which is the goal. It's a special time to be a TigerScot/Griswold football player."
Touchet Redhawks
Class: WIAA 1B
League: SE1B
2022 record: 3-6 overall, 3-5 league
Touchet will field 17 players this season including 13 who played in 2022. Most of the baker’s dozen were starters on both sides of the ball, according to John Brown, head coach.
Seniors on the ballclub are Haden Kincaid (RB/LB), Dallon Huntley (lineman), Austin Renwick (defensive starter/offensive performer), Korbin Salmon (WR/DE-LB) and Preston Frazier (who can play either offense or defense.
“Haden’s poised to have a breakout year,” Brown said. “He took over as our starting tailback last year but struggled with injuries towards the end of the season. This year he is back healthier and in great shape. Dallon is a team captain. He will start on both sides of the line and has all conference potential.
“Austin has physically grown a lot since last year and will be a defensive starter as well as provide some much-needed depth on offense,” Brown said. “Korbin is athletic and aggressive and another player with unlimited potential. Preston is playing his first year of high school football (and) will challenge for starting spots on both sides of the ball and provide even more depth for us.”
THS has four returning juniors — Owen Godinez (CB/FS), Thad Krumbah (WR/DB/L), Salvador Orozco (lineman), and Fisher Pauley (WR/defensive line).
“Owen Godinez is going into his third season as starting quarterback,” Brown said. We expect big things from his arm and legs this year. Thad is a big athletic kid who also has enormous potential.
“Salvador Orozco is a very strong kid that we hope to count on to solidify our line,” Brown said. “Fisher will be fighting for starting positions on both sides of the ball and providing depth at wide receiver and defensive line.”
Sophomore Kyler Pumphrey (WR/RB-DB/LB) and freshman Logan Burt (C/defensive lineman) may also play key roles for Touchet, Brown said.
“Last year was Kyler’s first year of football and he caught on quickly and played really well for us,” Brown said. “Logan Burt started all year at center as an eighth grader. He’s a big strong kid and we plan to start him at center again as well as use him for defensive line depth.
“Our group of seniors were freshman when I took over the team and this will be our fourth year in this system, so we expect to have a chance to win every game,” Brown said. “The boys are putting in a lot of hard work in and plan to put Touchet football back on the map.”
Waitsburg Cardinals
Class: WIAA 1B
League: SE1B Grape Division
2022 record: 6-3 overall, 4-3 league (combined with Dayton)
“This year is a year of firsts for Waitsburg, according to coach Gabe Kiefel.
“This will be Waitsburg’s first year playing independently as the Cardinals in a number of years,” Kiefel said. “This will be our first year competing in eight-man football. And this will be my first year as head coach of the program. Waitsburg has a strong history with football, and I expect this next season to be a good one.”
The Cardinals have four seniors returning - Blake French (lineman), Jayce Gleason (lineman), Cyson Morris (TE/C) and Reuben Yutzy (lineman).
“With this strong group of leaders, I believe we have a chance to do some very good things,” Kiefel said. Waitsburg has a quartet of juniors - Lucas Vanhoose (WR/S), Jackson Karl (WR/S), Cougar Anderson (RB/LB) and Gary Myers (lineman).
“Our four-year starter, Monte Pettichord, graduated and is playing for Eastern Oregon this season,” Kiefel said.
Expected to fill his shoes, Kiefel said, is sophomore Isa Reyes (QB/LB).
“He has some big shoes to fill, but he has been working hard to find success,” Kiefel said. “We will see big things from this young man.”
The Cardinals have seven sophomores total in their nest, “and among them you will see a few names pop up frequently with big performances," Kiefel said.
They are Koyen Fortune (RB/LB), Jared Hankins (lineman), Brenton Segraves (RB/D-line) and Victor Whitmore (lineman).
“We have six freshmen, some of which will see the field quite a bit,” Kiefel said. “So far, I love the culture of this team and hope for it to grow. You know when you have something special and I can’t wait to share that with our community.”
Dayton Bulldogs
Class: WIAA 1B
League: SE1B
2022 record: 6-3 overall, 4-3 league (combined with Waitsburg)
Coach Lucas Collier is expecting big things from three seniors and a trio of freshmen among 17 players out for the 2023 season.
The seniors are running back Caleb Prather, center Nolan Korslund, and tackle/tight end Solomon Brenner.
Potential freshmen phenoms are wide receiver Denver Hutchens, quarterback/ wide receiver Byron Collier, and wide receiver/cornerback Jordan McCowen, a "phenomenal player," according to coach Collier.
"We have a lot of speed and a lot of enthusiasm," coach Collier said. "We'll see how it works from there. We're setting stepping stones going forward."
Pomeroy Pirates
Class: WIAA 1B
League: SE1B
2022 Record: 8-3 overall, 6-2 league
Head coach Kyle Kimble enters the season minus "a number of staters" from a 2022 playoff team including running back Sidney Bales and quarterback Trevin Kimble.
"However, we have a stable of good athletes ready to fill those spots and prove themselves at the varsity level," coach Kimble said. "Additionally, we return some starters who will help lead the charge."
Those returning include four seniors — end Ollie Severs, linemen Trace Roberts and David Tejero, and linebacker/wing back Walker Flynn.
"Up and coming players," according to coach Kimble, are juniors Jett Slusser (DB/QB) and Boone Schmidt (linebacker/end), and sophomore Kyzer Herres (RB/DB).
"With our league adding two teams and only getting two state berths, it'll be a dog fight to see who gets those spots," coach Kimble said. "If we can stay healthy and get some good leadership from our older players, we could be one of the teams in the mix."
