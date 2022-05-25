The Washington state championship high school golf tournaments May 24-25 finished with a handful of Walla Walla Valley boys and girls in contention to the end.
Chase Caruso, of Pomeroy, and Nell Dodds, of Walla Walla Valley Academy, both placed in the top five of the two-day 2B/1B girls tournament in Deer Park, Washington.
Caruso finished in second place on the individual leaderboard as she turned in an 83-78—161 that was 17 strokes back of a victorious Emma Worgum, of La Conner High.
Dodds was fifth with a 97-83—180.
DeSales also had Lauren Williams placing 20th with her 104-120—224.
Deer Park also hosted the 2B/1B boys tournament as Jack Lesko, of DeSales, ended up ranked 20th with his 85-89—174. He was 30 strokes behind Dan Harrington, from Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame, atop the individual leaderboard.
DeSales also had Frankie Worden place 31st with his 89-99—188 as the Irish together ended up scoring a 31 that ranked them eighth out of nine teams. Cle Elum-Roslyn and Upper Columbia Academy tied for first place.
Brady Bott, of Pomeroy, placed 27th on the individual leaderboard with a 89-93—182.
A full slate of tournaments started Tuesday with first round play.
Walla Walla High School senior Sam Lastoskie saw his season end up in Liberty Lake, Washington, for the Class 3A boys tournament. He placed 136th out of 142 with a 97, only three strokes shy of the first-round cut.
Nearby at MeadowWood Golf Course for the 3A girls tournament, Wa-Hi junior Emerson Schulke concluded her season by placing 74th out of 140 with a personal best 95 that was only two stroke shy of advancing her to the second round.
“MeadowWood is another tough golf course, but Emerson played a solid round and was close to making the cut,” Blue Devils coach Bill Howard said. “She was a little nervous at the start of the round and began with a four-putt double bogey on the first hole.
“Once she settled in, she really played well hitting a lot of solid shots. On the 18th hole she drove the ball into a bush just to the right of the fairway, but was able to chip out and then made a 40-foot putt for bogey to finish her state tournament.
“For her to be close to making the cut in her first year of golf is remarkable. I have no doubt she’ll work hard on her game through the summer and fall and will be shooting much lower scores next spring.”
Schulke finished the first round 29 strokes behind Taylor Mularski, of Mead, atop the individual leaderboard. Southridge had both Jillian Hui and Angela Park in second place, each with a 69 that was one off the lead.
Southridge also led teams, five ahead of second-place Interlake.
The first round of the 1A girls tournament was underway Tuesday in Spokane at Indian Canyon Golf Course, including College Place qualifiers Megan Foertsch and Alison Scruggs as only the top 30 advancing to the second round Wednesday.
Foertsch placed 34th out of 60 with a 112, only two strokes short of the first-round cut with Scruggs four back.
Meanwhile, the 2B/1B boys and girls tournaments are both in Deer Park, Washington, with DeSales, Walla Walla Valley Academy and Pomeroy golfers competing.
Only the top 30 advanced to the second round Wednesday.
Caruso placed third out of 39 for Pomeroy with an 83 that was eight shots off the lead.
Dodds was eighth for Walla Walla Valley Academy with a 97, and Lauren Williams placed 14th for DeSales with her 104.
As for the 2B/1B boys tournament, Lesko completed the first round 16th out of 60 for DeSales with an 85.
Lesko was four shots ahead of Worden, who tied Bott in 26th place.
Pomeroy also had Jett Slusser place 38th with a 94, only two strokes short of the first-round cut and also one up on Franklin Magnaghi who placed 44th for DeSales with a 95, four ahead of Eli Hurwitz in 50th place.
