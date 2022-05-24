The first round of Washington state high school golf tournaments Tuesday, May 24, is in the books.
Walla Walla High School senior Sam Lastoskie played up in Liberty Lake, Washington, for the Class 3A boys tournament. He placed 136th out of 142 with a 97.
Nearby at MeadowWood Golf Course for the 3A girls tournament, Wa-Hi junior Emerson Schulke placed 74th out of 140 with a 95.
College Place had Megan Foertsch and Alison Scruggs in Spokane at Indian Canyon Golf Course for the 1A girls tournament with only the top 30 advancing to the second round Wednesday. Foertsch placed 34th out of 60 with a 112, four strokes ahead of Scruggs.
Meanwhile, the 2B/1B boys and girls tournaments are both in Deer Park, Washington, with DeSales, Walla Walla Valley Academy and Pomeroy golfers competing.
Only the top 30 advanced to the second round Wednesday.
Chase Caruso, of Pomeroy, placed third out of 39 with an 83 that was eight shots off the lead.
Nell Dodds was eight for Walla Walla Valley Academy with a 97, and Lauren Williams placed 14th for DeSales with her 104.
As for the 2B/1B boys tournament, Jack Lesko completed the first round 16th out of 60 for DeSales with an 85.
Lesko was four shots ahead of teammate Frankie Worden, who tied Pomeroy's Brady Bott in 26th place.
Pomeroy also had Jett Slusser place 38th with a 94, one up on Franklin Magnaghi who placed 44th for DeSales with a 95, four ahead of Eli Hurwitz in 50th place.
