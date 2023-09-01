High school volleyball teams around the Walla Walla Valley are ready for the 2023 season.
Walla Walla High School's varsity squad will get going next week as the Blue Devils hit the road Tuesday, Sept. 5, to take on Pasco.
The Blue Devils return from a year that saw them compile a record of 9-7 in the competitive Mid-Columbia Conference, battling both Class 3A and Class 4A schools.
Back from last season are a pair of Blue Devils named to the 2022 All-MCC honor roll: senior outside hitter Eden Glaus and junior setter Jailyn Davenport.
Tuesday will also see Class 1A College Place sending its confident Hawks over to Union Gap, Washington, for their season opener at La Salle High School.
"Returning players include seniors Marissa Long, Elliot Dawson, Karlie Fischer, Madison Miranda, Chloe Delgadillo, Micaela Jackson and junior Mia Ferraro," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "New to our varsity this year are juniors Hadlee Gies, Kelsee Miranda, and Adrienne Berube.
"Our returning players are coming off a highly successful 2022-2023 season that saw us go undefeated in league and repeat as the SCAC East League Champions as well as making our second consecutive trip to the 1A State Tournament. We lost six very good seniors to graduation, but our returning players along with our new additions are ready to make their mark.
"Our expectations are high, and we know there's a target on our backs. The girls are using that as motivation to work hard and not let up.
"From the East side of the league, we know Connell will give us some tough competition. On the West side of the league and part of our non-league schedule, I anticipate that Toppenish is going to be tough. They return several good players and were pretty challenging last season.
"One change in our schedule this season is that we'll attend a tournament in Vancouver in late October to prepare for Districts. We'll be facing several 3A/4A schools, so we're excited to see new schools and get play against some tough competition."
Walla Walla Valley Academy is another force, competing in the 2B Eastern Washington Athletic Conference.
Last year, WWVA advanced to State.
The 2023 Knights host their first match Wednesday, Sept. 6, in College Place as they taken on Granger.
As for DeSales Catholic School, the Irish return several from a 2022 team that prevailed in their thrilling must-win during the 1B District 9 Championship Tournament.
Most of the Irish return with graduation having taken away only Tayle Mooney and Emma Klein.
The Irish welcome back senior outside hitters Regina Nelson and Leah Ruthven, junior Tori Kimble, junior middle blocker Heidi Scott, junior libero Helen Hellberg Wilson, sophomore middle blocker Anniston Jemenez and junior setter Anna Konen.
"Both graduates will be missed," Irish coach Steve Rithven said. "Tayle Mooney, as a four-year starter, three at the setter position, leaves big empty shoes.
"Stepping up to fill those shoes will be a combination of Anna Konen, Tori Kimble and Leah Ruthven. All three players have experience setting at the varsity and JV level and we have confidence that they can lead the team in a highly productive manner.
"Additional players with the ability to make significant contributions are Talise Bivins, Macy Chvatal, Tessa Klien and Brooklynn Sharp."
The Irish look forward to battling in the Southeast 1B Conference along with Touchet, Waitsburg, Dayton, Prescott and Pomeroy.
"Our side of the league is always fairly balanced," Ruthven said. "Liberty Christian, in Richland, and Sunnyside Christian will return as top contenders. With last year’s strong finish, the Irish have the confidence and the ability to be right in the mix this year."
McLoughlin High School, Weston-McEwen and Helix have already gotten their seasons started, as Oregon School Activities Association opened its competitive play a week ahead of other Walla Walla Valley area squads in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
Mac-Hi lost its season opener Tuesday, Aug. 29, falling to Irrigon in straight sets.
But the Pioneers look to get back on track.
"We currently have 10 varsity players this season," Pioneers coach Kassidy Ruiz said. "Six of them being returners, with two of them being seniors.
"Like last year, we have a large number of underclassmen coming in strong and showing a lot of potential. During the offseason, the girls have put in a lot of effort on their own time and in the gym, making adjustments to what was noted last season as things we struggled with.
"We are hoping for a better outcome from last season and are confident and ready to show what the lady Pioneers can do."
