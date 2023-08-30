Walla Walla High School's 2023 varsity girls soccer team has prepared to get its season underway along with other Walla Walla Valley area squads, including the McLoughlin High boys, Mac-Hi girls, College Place girls, Walla Walla Valley Academy and Prescott.
Several coaches shared their outlook heading into fall competition.
Walla Walla High School
The Wa-Hi varsity girls have their first match Saturday, Sept. 2, in Kennewick.
Depth is a major strength for the Blue Devils, with coach Dana Evans reporting the program has 59 girls to fill the rosters for varsity, junior varsity and sophomore (or C-team).
"This is a really solid group of athletes, a lot of really great leadership returning," Blue Devils coach Dana Evans said. "The sky's the limit for them. Whatever goals they set is going to frame what happens. They're a competitive group, so I think this is going to be an awesome season."
The 2023 Blue Devils bring with them a strong grasp of fundamentals and teamwork they developed during the offseason.
"We ran a summer program all through June and July, so a lot of the girls spent a lot of time together," Evans said. "Several of them play year-round.
"They're driven and motivated. They know what they want, and they put in the work to be able to get there.
"It's going to be a really good season."
Back on varsity are junior forward Sara Bowen and junior defender Haley Hiner, both honored last year by the Mid-Columbia Conference as all-stars.
Hiner will be co-captain this season along with senior goalie Chloe Knight.
JV captains are junior defender Shaila Sinnot and sophomore defender Ingrid Iverson while the C Team is led by junior midfielder Elena Morales and sophomore defender Sydney Schneidmiller.
"I'm excited," Hiner said. "There's a lot of new people on varsity, and it'll be interesting to see how that plays out.
"But we're all working really well together. I'm confident we're all going to be a really good group."
Bowen returns as part of a hungry Blue Devils attack.
"One of the things we did last year that went really well was figuring out how to get into the back of the net and score more goals," Bowen said. "I think that's going to be a big thing going into this season — continuing to build out of the back, get the ball up the field and in the goal.
"That's very big for this season."
McLoughlin High
Mac-Hi already has both its boys and girls soccer teams in action with the Oregon School Activities Association having opened its competitive play a week ahead of other Walla Walla Valley area squads in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
The Mac-Hi boys hosted their first match Saturday, Aug. 26, as the Pioneers battled Catlin Gabel to a 1-1 draw.
Junior forward Michael Wolden put the Pioneers up about eight minutes in off an assist from senior midfielder Angel Castillo.
Sophomore goalie Danny Gonzalez would end up making five saves, but Catlin Gabel was able to tie things up shortly before halftime.
The Pioneers were back at it Tuesday in Pendleton, picking up an 8-0 win.
Castillo netted a hat trick with three goals as well as an assist, teammates Romario Garcia and Giovanni Sandoval each had two goals, and Wolden scored the other.
Pioneers goalie Cristian Hernandez recorded the shutout with six saves.
"Our team is pretty much looking the same (as last year)," Pioneers coach Jose Garcia said. "We lost two senior defenders (Tomas Garcia and Angel Alvarez), but we are looking good so far.
"Our seniors to look at are Romario Garcia, Almikar Garcia, Angel Castillo and Johan Banderas who control the midfield, Jose Gomes on defense with Angel Alvarez right defender.
"We hope everyone stays healthy and finish the season healthy. These boys have been together for a few years. Hopefully the chemistry works, and they can make things happen."
Mac-Hi girls opened their season Tuesday, Aug. 29, when they hosted Pendleton but suffered a 5-0 loss.
Pioneers goalie Aisling Giguiere wound up making 14 saves against a relentless Pendleton barrage.
Eastern Oregon League matches fill the rest of their schedule.
College Place
The College Place girls begin their competitive schedule next week as they hit the road for a Thursday, Sept. 7, match in Wapato.
"This early in the season I am very excited about our prospects," Hawks coach Russell Carder said. "We have had more girls turn out for soccer than I have ever seen here, so the talent pool is deeper than ever.
"We have a number of upper classmen who are ready to lead. Senior midfielder Nat Litts, junior midfielder Jenna Vinyard, junior midfielder and forward Hannah Hutchison, junior forward Ruah Havens and junior defender Brooke Foertsch are some of the standouts while new to the team.
"Ireland Stubblefield, a senior, is coming in and looking to make the goalkeeper position her own.
"Last season was a big learning year for us, which was great because we did not graduate any seniors. The sophomores coming back are looking stronger and ready to make an impact and know what the league is going to be like.
"The freshman class has some learning to do, but I am excited for each and everyone of them to be be part of the culture that we are building here at CP."
Prescott
The Tigers get going next week in Prescott as they host Umatilla for a Tuesday, Sept. 5, match beginning at 4 p.m.
"This will probably be our most challenging season since I've been coaching the team," Tigers coach Mark Grimm said. "We're very young and very inexperienced, with only two returning seniors. But we're excited about the turnout with about 16 players showing up this week for training.
"I'm sure St. George's will once again be the team to beat on our side of the state, but Upper Columbia Academy has really come on the last couple of years.
"Our goals will be to improve as individuals and as a team and continue to be competitive as the season progresses. Of course, we're quite used to State playoffs here although it's been a while since our last trip (2021, quarterfinal loss in Richland to Friday Harbor — before that, the 2018 Tigers won the crown).
"In the meantime, the kids are enthusiastic and want to learn. As long as we stay positive and maintain a quality work ethic, we'll have a successful season."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.