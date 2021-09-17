DAYTON — Walla Walla Valley Academy's volleyball team routed Dayton-Waitsburg in straight sets here Thursday, Sept. 16. The scores were 25-5, 25-7, 25-14.
Megan Forney scored two kills and made two digs for D-W, teammate Emily Rodrick had a kill, an assist and an ace, and Kylee Henry added two assists and a kill, but they mustered little else.
"The team came out really flat tonight," D-W coach Tracy Barron said. "They couldn't seem to find their groove. Things finally started coming together in the third game, but too much time had passed. I'm looking forward to watching this team grow and overcome obstacles in the future."
D-W looks to bounce back Saturday in Dayton, where it will host Cle Elum-Roslyn.
WWVA next plays Monday in Athena at Weston-McEwen High.
