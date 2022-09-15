DAYTON — Walla Walla Valley Academy's varsity volleyball team captured its first victory of the season Thursday, Sept. 15, as the Knights made short work of Dayton-Waitsburg with 25-17, 25-15 and 25-15 defeats in their Eastern Washington Athletic Conference showdown.
WWVA upped its overall record to 1-3, while evening out its league record at 1-1.
The Knights next play Tuesday, Sept. 20, hosting Weston-McEwen with action scheduled to start around 5:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Dayton-Waitbsurg squad saw its record slip to 2-2 overall, and 0-2 in the league, but Wolfpack coach Tracey Barron saw some positives in their performances.
Kylee Henry finished the match with 17 assists, three kills, a dig and two aces for the Wolfpack while teammate Makenna Barron had 10 assists, three kills and six blocks, and Claudia Benavides added three kills, three blocks a dig and five aces.
"This team's net play continues to improve every game," Barron said. "Our passing was much more consistent than in previous games."
The Wolfpack next play Monday, Sept. 19, at Touchet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.