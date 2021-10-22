COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla Valley Academy's varsity volleyball team stayed unbeaten in the Easter Washington Athletic Conference this season here a 3-0 victory over Burbank. Scores per set were 25-11, 25-18, 25-14.
The Knights upped their record to 8-0.
"It was a fun evening of volleyball," Knights coach Robin Browning said. "We had some great defensive coverage. Had a few passes that we needed to make adjustments to, and gave up more points in unforced errors than we ever like. But overall, the girls did a really great job."
The Knights will next play Wednesday at Tri-Cities Prep.
They look to stay strong after several dominating performances here Thursday.
Sahara Browning finished the match with 23 kills, 10 aces, nine digs and two blocks while teammate Rylee King had eight kills, an aces, six digs and two blocks, Makaenah Puckett had three kills and seven aces, and Madison Irving had four digs and an ace.
Celeste Santellano added 22 assists and three digs, Clara Scully made 10 digs, and Makiah Stepper had a kill.
"Our serving was strong, we had a big run of aces from Sahara Browning. Makaenah, Rylee and Sahara all had great hitting nights," coach Browning said, "and we got to try some new sets that we've been working on.
"Our younger girls all got a chance to hit the court tonight, and they did a great job."
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.