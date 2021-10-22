COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla Valley Academy's varsity volleyball team stayed unbeaten in the Easter Washington Athletic Conference this season here a 3-0 victory over Burbank. Scores per set were 25-11, 25-18, 25-14.

The Knights upped their record to 8-0.

"It was a fun evening of volleyball," Knights coach Robin Browning said. "We had some great defensive coverage. Had a few passes that we needed to make adjustments to, and gave up more points in unforced errors than we ever like. But overall, the girls did a really great job."

The Knights will next play Wednesday at Tri-Cities Prep.

They look to stay strong after several dominating performances here Thursday.

Sahara Browning finished the match with 23 kills, 10 aces, nine digs and two blocks while teammate Rylee King had eight kills, an aces, six digs and two blocks, Makaenah Puckett had three kills and seven aces, and Madison Irving had four digs and an ace.

Celeste Santellano added 22 assists and three digs, Clara Scully made 10 digs, and Makiah Stepper had a kill.

"Our serving was strong, we had a big run of aces from Sahara Browning. Makaenah, Rylee and Sahara all had great hitting nights," coach Browning said, "and we got to try some new sets that we've been working on.

"Our younger girls all got a chance to hit the court tonight, and they did a great job."

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.

Load comments