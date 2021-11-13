YAKIMA — College Place High School, Walla Walla Valley Academy and Pomeroy all completed successful varsity volleyball seasons with strong performances here Friday, Nov. 12, at state championships in the Yakima Valley SunDome.
WWVA went all the way to the final of the Class 2B tournament, finishing with the state's second-place trophy.
"We are more than proud of the girls and what they accomplished," Knights coach Robin Browning said. "And our friends and supporters have just been incredible, coming out the way they did. When we came back home, we had people honking their horns and blinking their headlights. The girls were in tears. I was in tears."
Friday started with the Knights winning an exciting semifinal as they held off Raymond High in five sets. Scores were 25-19, 25-16, 23-25, 19-25, 15-9.
The season down to a title match, the Knights came up short against top-seeded La Conner. Scores were 25-15, 25-13, 25-12.
"Just getting to the championship was super cool," Browning said. "We had both Celeste Santellano and Sahara (Browning) playing like crazy, out of their minds. And Riley King played the best of her entire career. We couldn't ask for more."
Meanwhile, action in the 1B tournament had Pomeroy shrugging off a first-round setback with three consecutive victories to take seventh place.
The Pirates clinched a trophy Friday morning when they routed Republic straight sets. The scores were 25-21, 25-17, 25-20.
Their season down to the final for seventh place, the Pirates saw Shoreline Christian take the first set before prevailing with three straight wins. Scores were 20-25, 25-21, 25-19, 26-24.
Keely Maves finished the day with 35 kills and 20 digs for the Pirates while teammate Jillian Herres had 69 assists and 25 digs.
Maves was one of three Pomeroy seniors, along with Elizabeth Ruchert and Nayely Larios, going out victorious.
College Place played two hard-fought matches in the 1A brackets before its season came to an end.
The Hawks opened with a victory in their first set at state, only to see Lakeside High take the rest. Scores were 23-25, 25-13, 25-13, 25-21.
Jenna Hill finished the match with 22 assists and 13 digs for the Hawks while teammate Maeve Thompson had 12 kills and three blocks, and Mya Adams had five kills, three aces and 10 digs.
Hollie Christensen added 10 digs, Wren Dawson had five kills, 25 digs and two blocks, Zoe Hardy had seven kills, two aces and 24 digs.
Bumped to the elimination bracket, the Hawks season finished with a five-set thriller as King's Way Christian took the tiebreaker. Scores per set were 24-26, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-6.
Hill had 39 assists, eight digs and a block, Thompson had 11 kills and two aces, Adams had 12 kills and 17 digs, Christensen made 12 digs, Dawson had three kills, 17 digs and two blocks, and Hardy had 15 kills, five aces and 25 digs.
"To say I'm proud of this team is an understatement," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "I really thought we had this match, but King's Way Christian fought hard, and by the fifth set, we were definitely tired.
"It's a very different level of intensity when you get to state and the girls rose to the occasion by competing very well in both matches, but in the end we fell short.
"I'm very proud of our seniors Maeve, Megan, Hollie, and Jayden. We will certainly miss them, but I'm also very excited for the group returning. They've seen and competed in the big matches and we're planning on returning next year."
