Walla Walla Valley Academy's 2023 varsity volleyball team enjoyed a successful home opener Wednesday, Sept. 6, in College Place as the Knights finished off Granger in only three sets.
Kienna Stepper led the Knights attack, recording team-highs in kills and blocks, while Clara Scully topped service aces.
The Knights also had Jasmyn Heredia hustling after their most digs and notching their top passing percentage.
"Overall, I'm super proud of the girls," Knights coach Brittany Elsom said.
Next up for the Knights will be their first challenge from the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference so far this season Tuesday, Sept. 12, as they head over to Warden High.
They Knights look to continue they're strong start to this season.
"They've been working hard on and off the court," Elsom said. "(We) have such a positive group of girls, led by their two senior captains: Clara Scully and Mikal Busby."
