GRANGER, Wash. — Walla Walla Valley Academy's varsity volleyball team came away with second place in the postseason district championship here Thursday, Nov. 4, as Goldendale edged the Knights in three-hard fought sets. Scores were 25-23, 25-23, 25-20.
Having already clinched a spot in the state tournament, Nov. 11-12 at Yakima, the Knights are far from done.
"You will find us on Thursday and Friday in the Sun Dome," Knights coach Robin Browning said.
They look to bounce back strong after the exciting district final.
Sahara Browning finished the match with 25 kills, eight blocks, 14 digs and an ace for the Knights while teammate Ryle King had five kills, five digs and a block, and Makaenah Puckett had two kills, seven digs and a block.
Celeste Santellano added 33 assists and five digs, Clara Scully had two aces and 11 digs, and Makiah Stepper had six digs and a kill.
The Knights also had Kienna Stepper on two blocks and an assist, and Madison Irving on a kill.
"It was a hard fought battle," coach Browning said. "It was not the outcome that we had prepared for, but I am exceptionally proud of what my team accomplished on the court in Granger. We went out, and worked.
"The Knights adjusted and answered the attacks that Goldendale threw at us all night. Our defense stepped up, and took the hard hits. We had to adjust, and really move into a different zone than we have seen hitters hit through our league.
"Makaenah Puckett and Makiah Stepper made some key changes, to start digging up the hard angles that they were being sent. Rylee King had some great hits. Our serves were solid and consistent. Celeste Santellano literally laid it all out on the court to run down balls and set her team.
"Sahara Browning led the team in her relentless pursuit of pure volleyball. She was all over the court on defense, up blocking the tough hits, and smashing kills into the court when our passing was on.
"We had some rough passes that really took hitting opportunities away that we needed. My girls played a fantastic game together. We ultimately came up short against this hard hitting team from the west side, but my girls left the court having fought to the end. They walked off the court last night with our first loss of the season, but they walked off the court as my champions."
