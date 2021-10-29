COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla Valley Academy's undefeated varsity volleyball team wrapped up its regular season here Thursday, Oct. 28, with a 3-0 win over Warden. Scores per team were 25-13, 25-13, 25-12.
The Knights (12-0 record) had already secured the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference East Division regular season title, but the WWVA gym was still festive with the honoring of seniors and then a dominating performance.
"(We) were alive with anticipation for our last league match, and they came out in a united force," Knights coach Robin Browning said. "The errors were low, the intensity (was) high. The stands were full of fans, and the Knights drew the battle lines and ended the conflict in short order."
The Knights advance to postseason play, with their next match here Monday against Cle Elum starting at 6 p.m., in the District 5 tournament.
They will be coming off the dominating performance Thursday.
Sahara Browning finished the match with 15 kills, five aces, two blocks, 10 digs and an assist while teammate Rylee King had eight kills, three aces, four blocks and three digs, and Makiah Stepper had four kills, two aces and eight digs.
Celeste Santellano added 22 assists, two aces and a dig, Makaenah Puckett had six aces, five digs and a kill, and Madison Irving had two aces, a kill and five digs.
The Knights also had Clara Scully with eight digs and two aces, and Mikal Busby on two digs.
"Our seniors captained the way to thrtee quick victories," coach Browning said. "Sahara Browning led the way with her usual ferocity on the court. She was unstoppable with kills, while Celeste Santellano fed her assists all night long. Rylee King added to the front line attack, and blocked and hit better than we've seen all year long. Bella Mantle joined the force to add some great defense to the mix.
"With the backup of the younger players also playing to their full potential, it was an electric evening and a fantastic showing of our seniors and all they have contributed to this team. These girls and their incredible connection, leadership and love for the game will be hard to replicate.
"They have inspired us with their high level of skills. They have shown their hearts to us by always supporting others, standing up for injustice, and raising money to help locally and in an orphanage in Uganda. We will miss their passion, love and magic! Go change the world girls. We love you always."
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.