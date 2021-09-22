COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla Valley Academy's volleyball team stayed undefeated Tuesday, Sept. 21, with a 3-0 victory over River View here. The scores were 25-7, 25-9, 25-11.
Back home after a hard-fought win Monday in Athena at Weston-McEwen, the Knights (7-0 record) made short work of River View.
"It was fast and furious on our home court tonight," Knights coach Robin Browning said. "The Lady Knights wanted to improve some stats from Monday night. They set some personal and team goals, and hit the court with intent.
"We played a little sluggish, but came through with some better communication, good serving runs, and some fabulous kills from multiple girls."
The Knights next play Tuesday, Sept. 28, in Burbank.
Sahara Browning finished the River View match with 13 kills, seven aces and four digs for WWVA while teammate Rylee King had four kills, six aces, and four digs, and Celeste Santellano dished 14 assists with five aces.
Makaenah Puckett added three kills, three aces and six digs, Madison Irving on six aces and four assists, Makiah Stepper had three kills and five digs, and Neil Dodds made a block and an assist.
WWVA also had both Mikal Busby and Kienna Stepper on two kills apiece, Clara Scully on six digs, and Bella Mantle on three digs.
"It was also a great evening to see some of our newer players be able to step on the court, and contribute to the wins," coach Browning said. "Bella Mantle did a great job passing for us tonight. Naomi Cueto kept hustling to cover the hitters. Mikal Busby, Nell Dodds, and Kienna Stepper all stepped up with better transitions and hitting tonight.
"The girls are enjoying each other, and coming together as a team. It is fun to watch the improvements as the season moves on."
