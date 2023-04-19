DAYTON — Walla Walla Valley Academy golfer Nell Dodds bested the seven-girl individual leaderboard Tuesday, April 18, in Dayton with her 19-over par 83 during a small four-team meet at Touchet Valley Golf Course.
An irrigation project left only 16 of the 18 holes available with par at 64 for the participating boys and girls from WWVA, Dayton-Waitsburg, Goldendale and White Swan.
"Conditions were very windy affecting play for most of the round," Dayton-Waitsburg coach Mike McGhan said. "We had a little rain, a little snow and even some sunshine for the girls’ final couple holes."
Not only did Dodds top the girls competition, teammate Hailey Werner placed second with a 99.
The WWVA girls also had Emma Scholl wind up in fourth place, her 125 matching Dayton-Waitsburg's Sarah Daves.
"Sarah’s score did not show it, but she is hitting the ball better every day," McGhan said.
As for boys competition, Goldendale had six of the top seven individuals while Dayton-Waitsburg's Carson Potter placed sixth with a 90 that was 18 strokes off the lead.
"Carson continues to do the little things to improve his game," McGhan said.
The WWVA boys had Eric Lopez turn in a 103, Conner Cattleman 116, Carter Bennett 122.
Dayton-Waitsburg's William Daves followed with his 135.
