Morgan Thomas scored 18 points for DeSales Catholic High School's varsity girls basketball team here Tuesday, Dec. 7, and teammate Maddie Wahl had 12, but the Irish mustered little else in a 39-33 loss to Walla Walla Valley Academy.
Despite the loss, Irish coach Kevin Magnaghi saw some positives.
"Maddie got us going early and played really well," he said. "Morgan was all over the floor, playing really good defense and rebounding well. Heidi (Scott) had great game, too. (She) had to play some point guard for us because of some foul trouble."
The Irish (0-3 record) look to bounce back Thursday night at Touchet with the opening tip scheduled at 6 p.m.
They will then host a Saturday afternoon 4 p.m. matchup with Yakama Nation Tribal School.
"We have two big league games coming up," Magnaghi said, "so we are focusing right now on just getting better everyday."
WWVA meanwhile will next play Thursday at Kittitas.
