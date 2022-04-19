COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla Valley Academy's varsity baseball team won both ends of a doubleheader Tuesday, April 19, as the Knights bested winless Dayton-Waitsburg in 11-2 and 5-4 victories.
Ryo Nishi finished the day with three runs batted in for the Knights (3-6 record) while also chalking up 10 strikeouts over four innings as his pitched the first game.
Nishi was pitching with a 7-0 lead by third inning, and the Wolfpack never caught up.
The Wolfpack bounced back with an exciting late rally in the second game, falling behind 4-0 in the third inning before tying things up in the top of the seventh, but the Knights prevailed in their final at-bats.
Next, the Knights will play April 26 at Warden, while the Wolfpack will be in Pasco at Tri-Cities Prep.
