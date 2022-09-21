COLLEGE PLACE — Weston-McEwen traveled to Walla Walla Valley Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 20, with the Knights winning a hard-fought, five-set non-league volleyball match.
The TigerScots won the first set, 25-19, before WWVA took sets two and three, 25-20, 25-23.
Weston-McEwen forced a fifth set with a 25-22 fourth-set victory, and the Knights secured the match with a 15-10 fifth-set win.
"We played a tough WWVA team tonight and lost in five," TigerScots coach Shawn White said. "We are continuing to improve, but still need to develop consistency.
"It was a great match tonight and will give us a chance to improve."
Lily Lindsey led the TigerScots with 26 digs, and had seven kills and was 21 for 24 serving with four aces, with Genevieve Robinson smacking 15 kills and blocking seven shots.
Addison Perkins dished 19 assists, was 19 for 19 serving with two aces, and had five digs for W-M, with Kylie Thornton recording 16 assists, nine digs, five kills and was 13 for 14 serving with three aces.
Jayden Sparks was 20 for 20 serving with an ace, seven digs and four kills, and Luna Dennett had 10 kills, four digs and four blocks.
Weston-McEwen next hosts Enterprise on Thursday, while WWVA is next scheduled to host Tri-Cities Prep on Thursday, Sept. 29.
