COLLEGE PLACE — Dayton-Waitsburg dropped an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference volleyball match to Walla Walla Valley Academy here on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
The Knights downed the Wolfpack, 25-23, 25-6, 25-15.
For D-W, Elsie Mann recorded nine kills nad had two blocks, a dig and two aces, with Makenna Barron dishing six assists and getting four blocks and four kills, Peyton Struckmeier had two digs, two blocks and a kill.
"The team continues to improve every time they step on the court," Wolfpack coach Tracy Barron said. "As a coach, win or lose, that's all you can ask for."
Dayton-Waitsburg next hosts Tri-Cities Prep on Thursday.
