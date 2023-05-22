BURBANK — Walla Walla Valley Academy's girls track and field team won the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference District 5 meet here on Tuesday, May 16.
Joining the 11 WWVA girls at State are two seniors from the boys team, Travis Lyford and Andrew Soltero.
The Knights now look forward to the Washington State 1B/2B/1A Championship Meet at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima from Thursday through Saturday.
Knights team captain Makiah Stepper led Walla Walla Valley Academy's girls to the 2B District 5 championship, winning the pole vault and triple jump, alongside third place in long jump and second place in the 100-meter hurdles.
Her younger sister, Kienna Stepper, placed second in the triple jump and the 300-meter hurdles, adding a third-place finish in high jump.
Anna Ellis and Jasmyn Heredia finished first and third in the 1,600 meters, and two out of the three WWVA relay teams qualified for State to help secure the District win.
"The ladies put forth an outstanding effort today," Knights coach Dan Solis said. "River View has outstanding athletes and Ron Curbow (River View's coach) is, perhaps, the best in the league. We worked hard, but we also feel very fortunate to have secured this year's championship."
