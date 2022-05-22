Walla Walla Valley Academy and Dayton-Waitsburg both had baseball players earning 2022 All-Eastern Washington Athletic Conference honors.
WWVA had Ryota Nishi making first-team all-conference and Ryan Regalado second team while Owen Parks was an honorable mention.
Dayton-Waitsburg had Jasper Morrow making second team with Levi Boudrieau getting an honorable mention.
D-W also earned the Sportsmanship award.
