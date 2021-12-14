COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla Valley Academy's varsity boys basketball team defeated College Place, 55-41, here Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Travis Lyford was the top scoring Knight with 20 points while teammates Ryo Nishi and Gonzi Schimpf each had 13.
"Are boys put a whole game together and got a good team win tonight," Knights coach Michael Bumgardner said. "Coming into the game with three players out due to surgery (Conner Castleman), broken hand (Owen Parks), or sick (Evan Jansen), we had a lot of guys step up and contribute
"Our guards controlled the game against CP's half-court pressure. They found open teammates for high quality shots in the 1st half and then found driving lanes and our posts in the second half.
"Jasiah Heredia controlled the offense, Travis Lyford and Ryo Nishi hit shots and Noel Barejas found driving lanes to keep the offense moving.
"Our posts and wings played solid and physical all night. Gonzi Schmipf and Brad Underhill spaced the floor well and were aggressive. They played there best interior games so far this season.
"Owen Oetman and Keenan Werner played vital minutes off the bench when we had foul trouble and keep the physicality high.
"Our coaching staff is happy with this groups continual improvement and attitude of never giving up when it is tough and physical.
"We are looking forward to a very tough game against Columbia-Burbank on Dec. 16 at WWVA. They are a very good team and will give us a good opportunity to look at ourselves and find areas we need to improve as the season continues."
