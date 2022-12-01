Walla Walla High School's varsity boys wresting team recorded five victories by pin in its season-opening Mid-Columbia Conference dual Thursday, Dec. 1, but after 14 matches in the Blue Devils gym, the final team scores had Kamiakin prevailing in a 48-36 decision.
Adam Dalan, Ethan Kregger, Jon Smith, Mateo Caso and Cater O'Dell each notched a pin for the Blue Devils in their respective weight classes.
"Wa-Hi wrestlers took a loss tonight in a back-and-forth battle," Blue Devils coach Jake Butenhoff said. "We had injuries on the squad, and a few of our young kids stepped up and put it on the line.
"I so very proud of their efforts and fearlessness. I have no doubt that as they continue to improve and progress in the sport that they will earn the results that they strive for."
The Blue Devils next compete Saturday, Dec. 3, in Kennewick at the Bob Mars Invitational.
They look to build off their promising first dual Thursday even though Kamiakin took the meet.
"Ryan Oblisk wrestled his first varsity and high school match, and came out hot," Butenhoff said of a Wa-Hi freshman in the 182-pound weight class. "He did some really nice things and shows a lot of potential. He's going to be one to watch for down the road as he keeps getting tougher.
"Adam Dalan came out highly aggressive (in the 195 match) and put some damage on his kid before getting the fall for his team and pumping up his teammates.
"Ethan Kregger stepped on the mat (for 220) with a confidence that was exciting to see. He meant business, and it was all business from the handshake to a throw to the kid flat on his back.
"Jon Smith followed suit (in 285) and locked up a mean bear hug. The kid is a specimen and is truly fun to watch take the mat.
"Adam Bauer wrestled a tough Kamiakin kid (in 120) and gave him grief before eventually getting pinned. Adam has a great mindset for this sport.
"He's not happy with anything other than getting his hand raised at the end. His tenacity and resilience will serve him well as he continues to learn how to compete.
"Mateo Caso looked sharp as he picked away at his opponent (in 152) before eventually pinning him in a tight armbar.
"Carter O'Dell showed some toughness as he went out and dominated his kid (in 170)."
