Kaitlyn Chapman and Lauryn Bergevin both homered for Walla Walla High School’s first-place varsity softball team Tuesday, May 3, while Tallulah Sickels pitched a complete game as the Blue Devils held off a late Hermiston rally to notch their third straight win with a 9-5 victory in Mid-Columbia Conference action at Murr Sports Park.
Chapman had three hits and three runs batted in for the Blue Devils (15-2 overall, 12-2 in the league), and Sickels chalked up seven strikeouts over her seven innings.
The Blue Devils upped their lead in the league standings to a full game ahead second-place Richland, which dropped a non-league matchup with Moses Lake.
Meanwhile, third-place Kamiakin stayed two back by defeating Kennewick with the regular season to conclude Friday.
Not only did Blue Devils put themselves one win away from the MCC regular season title, they avenged a loss at Hermiston last week.
“We needed this against a team that beat us a week ago, to really prove to ourselves that we’re good,” Blue Devils coach Arch McHie said. “We just needed to be reminded of that, and they came out and showed it today.”
Next, the Blue Devils will wrap up their regular season schedule Friday with a doubleheader in Richland at Hanford High School.
Richland will be at Southridge as Kamiakin hosts Chiawana.
Regardless, the Blue Devils have already clinched the top spot among Class 3A schools in the MCC.
They will host their postseason district tournament first-round playoff May 14, taking on the No. 4 seed of the Greater Spokane League.
“We needed this,” McHie said. “We really needed it. We’ve got the final two games, and then we look forward to the postseason. With the exception of the last inning, I thought our focus was lights-out all day.”
The Blue Devils jumped on Hermiston with five runs in the first.
Bergevin later homered in the fourth, and then Chapman belted a two-run shot in the sixth to make it a 9-1 game.
“Here we come out on a good team like that, a team that’s kind of in your heads, and we put up five runs on the first inning,” McHie said. “You could just see the energy and the flow. It was really positive.
“Tallulah had a heck of a game, and Kaitlyn Chapman is just on an absolute tear lately with four home runs in three games.
“We worked really hard all week on staying in staying within our game and not trying to do too much. I noticed today we were still pretty loose, but there was an intensity level sitting there that was a lot higher than we’ve seen in the last couple of games.”
