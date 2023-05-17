PASCO — Walla Walla High boys golfer Nile Dumser placed third at the Mid-Columbia Conference District 8 tournament at Sun Willows Golf Course on Monday, May 15, to qualify for the state tournament.
“Nile handled the extreme wind very well down the stretch to easily qualify," Blue Devils coach Bill Fleenor said. "Carson Hutchinson was close, but did not quite make it. Devin Evans had a great tourney and was our most improved player.”
Dumser heads to Olympia next week to compete at the State 3A tournament at Indian Summer Golf and Country Club on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“A great accomplishment for a freshman,” Fleenor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.