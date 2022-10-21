KENNEWICK — Walla Walla High's boys and girls cross country teams both placed second behind Hermiston in the Class 3A Mid-Columbia Conference Championships at Lawrence Scott Park on Oct. 20.
"The boys and girls both ran well and many had PR's," Blue Devils coach Michael Locati said. "Hermiston was a tough opponent as they were just a little deeper than we were today. We were missing a couple runners, but are hoping everyone will be back for next week's District 8 championship race."
Wa-Hi's Brody Hartley won the race in 14:41, with his nearest competition 1:16 seconds behind.
"He ran the fastest time of the day (3A/4A races) by 46 seconds," Locati said. "This was only his third race of the season and he ran really well considering he was running by himself the entire race."
The girls race was won by Morgan Thompson from Kennewick in 18:50.
Wa-Hi's girls were led by Emmalyne Jimenez's second-place finish in 18:59, and Macy Eggart's fourth-place finish in 19:49.
"This was by far the strongest we have seen Emmalyne this year as she is running really well at the right time," Locati said. "Macy had a great finish in the last 800 meters of the race, passing three Hermiston girls and nearly getting their No. 1."
Also competing was Stella Billingsley 11th in 20:26, Ada Velluzzi 14th in 20:49, Eleanor Leise 20th in 21:41 and Carly Newton 24th in 23:23.
"All of the girls had PR's today on this course," Locati said. "When we get Mirian Hutchens back (Wa-Hi's No. 3), I'm hoping we'll be firing on all cylinders. The girls have their work cut out for them entering next week, but they are definitely in the battle for a spot to state."
Running behind Hartley in the boys race was Wa-Hi's Gabe Coram in sixth in 16:13, Ian Lash eighth in 16:24, Turner VanSlyke ninth in 16:48, Lincoln James 13th in 17:21, Jakob Sullivan 18th in 17:50, Liam Bergevin 20th in 18:00, Tas Grimm 21st in 18:06 and John Hughett 22nd in 18:15.
"The boy's team, just like the girls, will be in the hunt next weekend," Locati said. "We are so excited about the possibilities for both teams, but we know we'll have to run our best. I believe we are up for the challenge. It's going to be so much fun to be able to run here at home."
The Blue Devils next have the District 8 MCC/GSL Championships on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Veterans Memorial Golf Course beginning at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.