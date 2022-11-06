PASCO — Walla Walla High's Brody Hartley placed second at an extremely windy Washington state 3A boys cross country race at Sun Willows Golf Course on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Hartley finished in 15:39.80, behind Lakes' Cruize Corvin's winning time of 15:30.0.
At the mile-mark, Corvin held a one-second lead over Hartley, at mile two the lead was at five seconds, and Corvin was able to expand that lead to nine seconds at the end, Blue Devils coach Michael Locati said.
"Brody was right on his tail the entire race, but just couldn't pull him in," Locati said. "You have to give it to those two boys, though, literally running the race with all the wind by themselves. Corvin had a great day and has proved all season he was one of the best in the state.
"I'm really proud of Brody and how he ran today," he said. "He has overcome a lot this season. He hasn't had a full season of training or racing, and then to put on a performance like he did is really impressive. He is such a great kid and competitor.
"He now holds the highest placing by a Walla Walla High School male runner in the state meet," Locati said. "Aaron Nelson placed third in 2010 and Chris Katon placed sixth in 1988. Brody will now go on to run in the Nike Cross Regional meet in Boise with the hopes of qualifying for Nationals. I think his best racing is still ahead, as he is able to get some more weeks of training in.
"Brody has been rock solid his entire career for us and it's hard to believe it's coming to an end," he said. "But he has great things still ahead of him."
Wa-Hi sophomore Ian Lash placed 47th in 17:06.
"Ian is new to cross country, and for him to qualify in his first season is a great accomplishment," Locati said. "He was just so excited to be at the state meet. Good things are on the horizon for him."
Blue Devils senior Emmalyne Jimenez finished up her career by placing 54th in the girls race in 20:28.
"She didn't have as good of a race as last week, but still finished the season strong," Locati said. "She has been such a great leader for the girls and will be greatly missed. Emmalyne plans on continuing her running career collegiately and will just keep getting better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.